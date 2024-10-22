Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Stuttgart
22.10.24
14:45 Uhr
1,610 Euro
-0,030
-1,83 %
22.10.2024 18:25 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Oct-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      121,729 
Highest price paid per share:         143.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          140.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.0717p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,516,714 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,516,714) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      141.0717p                    121,729

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
921              142.00          08:54:37         00305973993TRLO1     XLON 
921              142.00          08:54:37         00305973994TRLO1     XLON 
244              142.00          08:54:37         00305973995TRLO1     XLON 
677              142.00          08:54:37         00305973996TRLO1     XLON 
190              142.00          09:30:30         00306033526TRLO1     XLON 
809              142.00          09:30:30         00306033527TRLO1     XLON 
64               142.00          10:23:38         00306109606TRLO1     XLON 
1001              141.50          11:37:50         00306167017TRLO1     XLON 
1000              141.50          11:37:50         00306167018TRLO1     XLON 
1021              141.00          11:37:50         00306167019TRLO1     XLON 
6546              141.00          11:37:50         00306167020TRLO1     XLON 
1892              141.00          11:37:50         00306167021TRLO1     XLON 
1894              141.00          11:37:50         00306167022TRLO1     XLON 
1894              141.00          11:37:51         00306167023TRLO1     XLON 
756              141.00          11:40:20         00306167098TRLO1     XLON 
1090              141.00          11:40:20         00306167099TRLO1     XLON 
583              143.00          11:56:25         00306167523TRLO1     XLON 
1247              143.00          11:56:25         00306167524TRLO1     XLON 
1666              143.00          11:56:25         00306167525TRLO1     XLON 
2217              143.00          11:56:25         00306167526TRLO1     XLON 
740              143.00          11:56:25         00306167527TRLO1     XLON 
1846              142.50          12:03:32         00306167725TRLO1     XLON 
1967              141.50          12:31:53         00306169039TRLO1     XLON 
983              141.50          12:31:53         00306169040TRLO1     XLON 
961              141.50          12:40:36         00306169312TRLO1     XLON 
3759              141.00          12:45:00         00306169442TRLO1     XLON 
940              141.00          12:45:00         00306169443TRLO1     XLON 
940              141.00          12:45:00         00306169444TRLO1     XLON 
999              141.00          12:45:47         00306169465TRLO1     XLON 
999              141.00          12:45:47         00306169466TRLO1     XLON 
998              141.00          12:45:47         00306169467TRLO1     XLON 
983              141.00          12:45:47         00306169468TRLO1     XLON 
42               140.50          12:46:28         00306169481TRLO1     XLON 
612              140.50          12:47:22         00306169492TRLO1     XLON 
329              140.50          12:47:22         00306169493TRLO1     XLON 
1024              140.50          12:47:22         00306169494TRLO1     XLON 
1405              141.50          14:27:04         00306171789TRLO1     XLON 
938              141.50          14:30:39         00306172000TRLO1     XLON 
47               141.50          14:30:39         00306172001TRLO1     XLON 
986              141.50          14:31:43         00306172064TRLO1     XLON 
1020              141.50          14:32:04         00306172094TRLO1     XLON 
997              141.50          14:32:23         00306172132TRLO1     XLON 
994              141.50          14:32:41         00306172158TRLO1     XLON 
673              141.50          14:34:49         00306172278TRLO1     XLON 
312              141.50          14:34:49         00306172279TRLO1     XLON 
1038              141.00          14:35:00         00306172291TRLO1     XLON 
228              141.00          14:35:00         00306172292TRLO1     XLON 
702              141.00          15:02:27         00306173580TRLO1     XLON 
1038              141.00          15:02:27         00306173581TRLO1     XLON 
228              141.00          15:02:27         00306173582TRLO1     XLON 
1900              140.50          15:05:30         00306173752TRLO1     XLON 
950              140.50          15:05:30         00306173753TRLO1     XLON 
950              140.50          15:05:30         00306173754TRLO1     XLON 
13727             141.00          15:05:30         00306173755TRLO1     XLON 
965              141.00          15:12:34         00306174219TRLO1     XLON 
760              141.00          15:15:09         00306174348TRLO1     XLON 
880              141.00          15:15:09         00306174349TRLO1     XLON 
203              141.00          15:15:09         00306174350TRLO1     XLON 
551              141.00          15:16:27         00306174469TRLO1     XLON 
428              141.00          15:16:27         00306174470TRLO1     XLON 
976              141.00          15:17:37         00306174572TRLO1     XLON 
979              141.00          15:18:47         00306174625TRLO1     XLON 
212              141.00          15:19:56         00306174720TRLO1     XLON 
759              141.00          15:19:56         00306174721TRLO1     XLON 
541              141.00          15:21:00         00306174826TRLO1     XLON 
424              141.00          15:21:00         00306174827TRLO1     XLON 
1600              140.50          15:21:11         00306174838TRLO1     XLON 
328              140.50          15:21:11         00306174839TRLO1     XLON 
6036              140.50          16:04:16         00306176591TRLO1     XLON 
1005              140.50          16:04:16         00306176592TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
