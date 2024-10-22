Belhaven Biopharma's Nasdepi Named Finalist for 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards in Drug Delivery Technology

Nasdepi® Recognized for Revolutionizing Emergency Allergy Treatment with Needle-Free, Rapid-Acting Dry Powder Drug Delivery

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Belhaven Biopharma, a leader in dry powder nasal drug delivery technologies and emergency treatments, is proud to announce that its innovative intranasal epinephrine product, Nasdepi® has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition. Nasdepi® is recognized in the Drug Delivery Technology category, which highlights breakthrough solutions that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare.

Nasdepi® was developed as an easy-to-use, temperature-tolerant, rapid-acting nasal alternative for treating severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Nasdepi® has been praised for its innovative dry powder formulation, offering a non-invasive method to quickly deliver life-saving epinephrine.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for this award," said Scott Lyman, CEO of Belhaven Biopharma. "This nomination recognizes our commitment to developing novel solutions for emergency medicines. Nasdepi® is designed to be an intuitive, compact, and accessible alternative to traditional epinephrine injections. Making Fierce's shortlist underscores our belief in its potential to improve patient access and outcomes."

The Fierce Innovation Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking companies in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Judges evaluate entries based on effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

The winners of the 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards will be announced on Monday, December 2, 2024, in the Fierce Innovation Report, which will feature spotlights on the winning companies and interviews with category leaders.

To learn more about Nasdepi® or Belhaven Biopharma, please visit belhavenbio.com.

About Belhaven Biopharma

Belhaven Biopharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical research company specializing in developing life-saving medications delivered quickly, effectively, and painlessly with a simple, dry powder, single-use nasal device. They are at the forefront of developing nasal dry powder epinephrine, which is revolutionizing emergency-use epinephrine delivery and expanding global access. Nasdepi®, Belhaven's lead program, is the first dry powder nasal device for treating life-threatening allergic reactions.

