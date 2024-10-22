US Med-Equip Named an Inc. Magazine 'Power Partner' for Top-Rated Customer Service to Hospitals, Helping Them Succeed

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Inc. today announced US Med-Equip (USME) - the nation's highest-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales, biomedical support and asset management services- as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award winner.

Inc. magazine's "Power Partner" list is comprised of "businesses proven to help other companies succeed." This honor underscores USME's role in the healthcare sector, earning its place on the "definitive ranking of the best vendors and suppliers" through direct feedback from clinicians and other hospital staff in Inc.'s nationwide survey.

"When budgeting, companies take a close look at every expense. Which business partners are worth every penny?" Inc. magazine reported. "It's the only B2B directory you need. Power Partners pass a strict assessment."

USME is trusted by hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment, including ventilators, infusion pumps and therapeutic beds that may be needed based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time. Known for its customer service and commitment to quality, USME adapts to hospitals' evolving needs and offers 24/7 equipment delivery within two hours plus drive time from 90 locations nationwide.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from hospitals we support," USME CEO Greg Salario said. "In today's unpredictable healthcare environment, we dedicate each day to providing the flexible equipment solutions hospitals need to deliver the best patient care while helping them reduce costs. Our goal is to be an indispensable partner for healthcare heroes."

The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine featuring US Med-Equip is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning Oct. 29.

