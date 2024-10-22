Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - PacBak, an innovative outdoor gear company, is pleased to announce its new strategic retail partnerships with industry players like SCHEELS, Bass Pro Shops, and Cabela's. These collaborations have been instrumental in expanding the brand's reach, positioning it as a trusted choice for outdoor enthusiasts.









PackBak's team [Source: PacBak]



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8456/226882_81dbf946d46468cb_001full.jpg

PacBak's corporate achievements include expanding its product line, enhancing retail partnerships, and gaining recognition in top-tier media outlets.

With this retail partnership, SCHEELS will now carry PacBak's full line of innovative products, including their best-of-show MK multi-compartment coolers and the ROAM Portable Vacuum Sealer, across select store locations. PacBak's rugged equipment, designed to withstand extreme outdoor conditions, has garnered positive customer feedback, aligning well with SCHEELS' dedication to quality and passion for the outdoors. This partnership marks a significant milestone in PacBak's continued growth in the outdoor and sporting goods market as it continues to grow its partnerships with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's in both Alaska and online.

Future plans for the company include the development of new, groundbreaking products and additional retail collaborations to further strengthen its market presence.

As PacBak continues to forge new partnerships and expand its retail reach, the brand remains committed to innovation and enhancing the outdoor experience.

About PacBak

Founded by Brian McKinnon, PacBak offers a range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of adventurers, ensuring they have the best tools to enhance their outdoor experiences.

The brand's products are designed to enhance outdoor experiences through superior functionality and durability. Among these are the P60-MK and P88-MK Coolers, known for their industry-leading ice retention and multi-chamber systems; the ROAM 18-V Portable Vacuum Sealer with its rechargeable battery; and the versatile Byway Backpack designed for all-weather use.

Media Contact

Blum Gallery

Deborah Blum

dblum@me.com

Los Angeles

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226882

SOURCE: Prestige Perfections Limited