Improvado Recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Improvado enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud that deliver AI-powered insights, providing a unified view of marketing ROI and performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Improvado today announced that it has been recognized as an Analytics & Data Capture one to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity, executed and launched by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024 and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Improvado's strong performance, innovative approach to serving marketer's evolving needs with Snowflake, and demonstrated customer success qualified them as one to watch in the analytics and data capture category," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We look forward to observing their continued momentum in shaping the future of marketing by empowering our joint customers to mobilize the world's data with AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence solutions that deliver a clear, unified view of marketing ROI and performance."

Improvado was identified in Snowflake's report as a one to watch in the Analytics & Data Capture category, highlighting its ability to streamline marketing data integration and provide actionable insights that drive better decision-making and enhance performance.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to Improvado's AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence capabilities," said Daniel Kravtsov, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Improvado. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Snowflake during this pivotal time in the data revolution. As partners, we unlock new opportunities that empower our common customers to make better data-driven marketing decisions, boosting performance and maximizing return on ad spend."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

About Improvado

Improvado is an AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform designed for marketing and analytics teams to unlock the power of data to drive impactful business decisions. Improvado provides an end-to-end and customized analytics solution for medium to large enterprises, and agencies. Its platform integrates, simplifies, governs and attributes complex revenue data across 500+ sources, offering a unified, clear view of marketing ROI and performance. For more information, please visit www.improvado.io.

