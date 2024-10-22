GJK Facility Services: Epworth Hospital Introduces Innovative Trident Imaging System with Support from George Stamas and Jaqui Maree Stamas

New state-of-the-art portable X-ray machine to revolutionize breast cancer surgery ensuring comprehensive patient care

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / In its commitment to deliver high-quality treatment, Epworth Hospital celebrates the introduction of the cutting-edge Trident Imaging System for breast cancer surgery. This significant advancement has been made possible through the generous support of philanthropists George Stamas, AM, Director of GJK Facility Services, and Jaqui Maree Stamas. As active promoters for better patient care, the renowned Stamases have been instrumental in major sponsorships such as the Epworth Race Day, raising substantial funds for this revolutionary medical equipment via GJK Facility Services. Their invaluable contribution underlines their dedication to the fight against cancer and commitment to enhanced healthcare. The Trident Imaging System is a ground-breaking portable X-ray machine. This state-of-the-art technology is used during breast cancer surgery, aiding medical practitioners in determining complete tumour cell removal. The arrival of this system marks an essential evolution in patient care at Epworth Hospital. Breast cancer patients at Epworth can now anticipate highly advanced treatment, as this revolutionary technology brings a significant change in surgical procedures, heightening the possibility of total tumour removal in the first surgery itself. It underscores Epworth Hospital's perpetual objective to deliver the finest patient care. The noble act of George Stamas, AM and Jaqui Maree Stapis, underlines a broader mission to enhance healthcare facilities and patient care.

The Trident Imaging System enables Epworth Hospital's world-class breast cancer surgeons to determine whether all the tumor cells have been removed during surgery, ensuring the best possible outcomes for their patients. Dr. Chantel Thornton, a leading breast cancer surgeon at Epworth, explains the significance of this technology. "During surgery, I want to make sure I've got all the cancer. But to do that, I need to take an image of the sample because you can't necessarily feel or see the cancer cell. They can be absolutely microscopic, and something only the very best imaging can capture. With the Trident, I'd have an image of the specimen right there on the screen in front of me, in real time. If I've removed all the cancer, I could complete the surgery straight away, and if there was a rogue cell at the margin that indicated I'd need to take a further sample, I could see it immediately."

As a center of excellence in breast cancer care, Epworth attracts patients from across Australia seeking treatment from its highly skilled surgeons. With the acquisition of this second Trident Imaging System, made possible by the continued support of the Stameses, Epworth Hospital is reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional care to its patients.

The Trident HD Specimen Radiography System offers exceptional image quality, thanks to its advanced amorphous selenium direct capture imaging technology. It generates sharp, highly detailed images that inspire confidence in the surgical team. The same detector technology used in the market-leading Dimensions® platform ensures consistent and reliable performance.

With the Trident Imaging System, patients can benefit from several advantages:

No need to transport specimens to another room for imaging: This eliminates delays and reduces the risk of sample mishandling.

Real-time margin confirmation: Surgeons can immediately assess the margins of the excised tissue, reducing the need for additional procedures and providing peace of mind to patients.

