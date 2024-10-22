Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 19:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honeymoons.com Honored at Sandals Resorts Star Awards

Recognized as "Best of the Best Travel Agency" and Joins the Exclusive "Million Dollar Club Worldwide" for Excellence in Sandals Resort Travel

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Honeymoons.com, a leader in honeymoon planning and Sandals Resort travel information, took home top honors at the prestigious Sandals Star Awards, held at Sandals' newest luxury destination in St. Vincent. The company was named "Best of the Best Travel Agency" for its exceptional service and expertise in booking Sandals Resorts and was inducted into the exclusive "Million Dollar Club Worldwide" for its outstanding sales performance.

Honeymoons.com Sandals Resorts

Honeymoons.com Sandals Resorts
Honeymoons.com Sandals Resorts award

In addition to the company's success, Honeymoons.com's founder, Jim Campbell, was recognized as a Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite member, an honor reserved for top-performing Sandals travel agents who demonstrate unmatched excellence in promoting Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Campbell's recognition highlights the dedication Honeymoons.com brings to the honeymoon industry and its commitment to Sandals Resorts.

"Our team at Honeymoons.com is passionate about providing couples with the most accurate and up-to-date information on Sandals Resorts," said Campbell. "These awards affirm our commitment to being a trusted source for honeymooners and our continued focus on delivering top-tier service and advice."

Honeymoons.com has become a go-to resource for couples planning romantic getaways. The website offers comprehensive reviews of the top-rated Sandals Resorts, up-to-date Sandals deals, and expert guidance. The website's detailed resort guides and insider knowledge ensure travelers are well-informed when planning their dream vacation. Their knowledgeable travel agents are available to help couples plan and book their honeymoon.

By maintaining a strong partnership with Sandals Resorts, Honeymoons.com continues to serve thousands of couples each year, helping them plan unforgettable honeymoons, destination weddings, and romantic vacations in the Caribbean.

About Honeymoons.com

Honeymoons.com is the ultimate online resource for couples planning their perfect honeymoon or romantic getaway. The site offers expert advice, resort reviews, travel deals, and personalized service to help couples find their ideal destination. With a focus on all-inclusive honeymoon experiences in the Caribbean, Honeymoons.com partners with top resorts, including Sandals Resorts, to create unforgettable vacations for newlyweds.

For more information, visit honeymoons.com.

Contact Information

Jim Campbell
Owner
info@honeymoons.com

SOURCE: Honeymoons.com

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.