Honeymoons.com Honored at Sandals Resorts Star Awards

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Honeymoons.com, a leader in honeymoon planning and Sandals Resort travel information, took home top honors at the prestigious Sandals Star Awards, held at Sandals' newest luxury destination in St. Vincent. The company was named "Best of the Best Travel Agency" for its exceptional service and expertise in booking Sandals Resorts and was inducted into the exclusive "Million Dollar Club Worldwide" for its outstanding sales performance.

In addition to the company's success, Honeymoons.com's founder, Jim Campbell, was recognized as a Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite member, an honor reserved for top-performing Sandals travel agents who demonstrate unmatched excellence in promoting Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Campbell's recognition highlights the dedication Honeymoons.com brings to the honeymoon industry and its commitment to Sandals Resorts.

"Our team at Honeymoons.com is passionate about providing couples with the most accurate and up-to-date information on Sandals Resorts," said Campbell. "These awards affirm our commitment to being a trusted source for honeymooners and our continued focus on delivering top-tier service and advice."

Honeymoons.com has become a go-to resource for couples planning romantic getaways. The website offers comprehensive reviews of the top-rated Sandals Resorts, up-to-date Sandals deals, and expert guidance. The website's detailed resort guides and insider knowledge ensure travelers are well-informed when planning their dream vacation. Their knowledgeable travel agents are available to help couples plan and book their honeymoon.

By maintaining a strong partnership with Sandals Resorts, Honeymoons.com continues to serve thousands of couples each year, helping them plan unforgettable honeymoons, destination weddings, and romantic vacations in the Caribbean.

Honeymoons.com is the ultimate online resource for couples planning their perfect honeymoon or romantic getaway. The site offers expert advice, resort reviews, travel deals, and personalized service to help couples find their ideal destination. With a focus on all-inclusive honeymoon experiences in the Caribbean, Honeymoons.com partners with top resorts, including Sandals Resorts, to create unforgettable vacations for newlyweds.

