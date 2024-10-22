Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc.: Bakken Water Transfer Services To Expand Its Real Estate Rental Business Beyond Residential

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. (OTC Pink:BWTX), is pleased to announce today that the company is seeking to expand its real estate rental business into alternative revenue sources such as RV resorts, camping tourism, and other outdoor income producing properties, including RV storage.

To more accurately reflect the expanded business, the company is in the process of changing its corporate name and trading symbol.

About Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc.

Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc., through its subsidiary Nationwide Property Partners, Inc., purchases and rents residential real estate. Bakken's common stock trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol "BWTX."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc.'s industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

