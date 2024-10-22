BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces 2024 LearningElite Award Winners

Thirty-Five Organizations Recognized for Accomplishments in Achievements in Corporate Learning

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO), the premier publication for learning and development professionals, unveiled the winners of its prestigious LearningElite Awards during the annual LearningElite Gala. The event took place on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona, marking a highlight of Day 1 of the annual CLO Symposium.

Now in its 14th year, the LearningElite Awards program recognizes organizations that have demonstrated excellence in corporate learning and development. Developed under the guidance of CLOs, senior L&D practitioners and subject matter experts, this comprehensive evaluation serves as a benchmark for best practices in the industry.

"The LearningElite Awards showcase the pinnacle of innovation and effectiveness in corporate learning," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer. "This year's honorees have not only adapted to the evolving landscape of workplace learning but have set new standards for the industry."

This year, 35 organizations achieved LearningElite status after a rigorous application and judging process. Each application undergoes review by multiple judges, all of whom have approximately 10 years of experience in the L&D industry, ensuring a fair and thorough evaluation.

The LearningElite judges score organizations based on their performance across five key dimensions:

Learning strategy Leadership commitment Learning execution Learning impact Business performance results

These dimensions encompass crucial areas such as leadership development, technological adoption, executive buy-in and content development and delivery.

View the complete list of LearningElite organizations and their rankings here.

