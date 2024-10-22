Summary: Motiva Business Law has been selected as an Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2025, underscoring the firm's commitment to reliable and effective legal services.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Motiva Business Law has been named an Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2025, an honor awarded to only 2.5% of attorneys across the state. This recognition highlights the firm's legal skill in business law matters, dedication to client service, and zeal for excellence, setting the team apart as a leading force in the Illinois legal community.

Super Lawyers, founded in 1991, uses a patented selection process (U.S. Pat. No. 8,412,564) developed by skilled attorneys to identify top lawyers in every state. With only 5% of attorneys selected to Super Lawyers and 2.5% named Rising Stars, the recognition highlights attorneys who have demonstrated excellence and rising talent in their fields.

Motiva Business Law's inclusion on this list underscores its role in helping entrepreneurs navigate legal complexities. The firm provides clear, practical guidance to prevent potential disputes and protect business interests, allowing clients to make informed decisions that align with their goals.

The Business attorney helps clients prevent legal issues/disputes that may adversely affect their business, saving them from wasted time and lost revenue. The firm also ensures entrepreneurs know their positions, alternatives, advantages, disadvantages, and implications of every transaction.

With over 12 years of experience in mergers and acquisition law, Tampa business attorney empowers clients to handle business transactions so they benefit from a smooth and quick transition.

Motiva Business Law's inclusion on the Super Lawyers list further reflects its dedication to providing accessible and reliable legal services. By maintaining high professional standards, the firm ensures its clients are well-prepared to navigate business challenges with confidence.

Attorney Danya Shakfeh, founder of Motiva Business Law, takes a personalized approach to understanding clients' needs and goals, informing them of their legal options, and providing business law services within a specified timeline. This client-focused approach, combined with the firm's numerous glowing reviews, past accolades, and recent recognition as an Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2025, solidifies Motiva Business Law's reputation as a trusted and reliable name in the business law community.

About Motiva Business Law

Motiva Business Law, led by Attorney Danya Shakfeh, is committed to making the law accessible and easy to understand. The firm is dedicated to being a strong advocate for its clients, guiding them toward long-term legal solutions that safeguard both their business and personal interests. The team is well-versed in strategic business structuring, contracts, negotiations, business strategy, franchises, trademarks, and copyrights, providing results-driven legal services.

