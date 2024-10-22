Raiven Capital proudly announces that Supreet Manchanda, Founding Partner, was invited to the prestigious Masters and Robots 2024 conference for the eighth consecutive year. This groundbreaking event, scheduled in Warsaw, continues to lead the global conversation around the future of technology, Transhumanism, and the evolving landscape of AI.

Supreet will once again serve as a keynote speaker, moderator, and masterclass teacher, bringing a wealth of experience from his expertise in Silicon Valley. Known for his dynamic approach, Supreet combines cutting-edge insights with a deep understanding of the human impact of technology. He's particularly passionate about empowering younger generations in STEM as they navigate the fast-evolving technological challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Masters and Robots has always been at the forefront of predicting and showcasing the future," said Supreet. "Whether it's AI, robotics, transhumanism, or the future of work, this conference sets the tone for what lies ahead. It's a privilege to be part of these conversations and to shape a more informed and human-centered future."

Raiven Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, specializes in scaling companies that integrate advanced technology with human-first solutions, making Supreet's participation in Masters and Robots an exciting synergy of thought leadership and action.

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global venture firm that finds, funds, and scales early-stage technology companies globally, blending expertise from Silicon Valley and Toronto. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto and Dubai, Raiven Capital funds founders creating solutions that combine advanced AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies with real-world, human-centric applications, Raiven Capital is committed to building a sustainable future.

