Hex Technologies: Hex Recognized as Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Hex's workspace for data science and analytics enables Snowflake customers to answer complex questions that drive targeted marketing programs and direct ad spend.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Hex today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.





Modern Marketing Data Stack

Hex Leader in 2025 MMDS





The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The report highlights three core factors that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

"We're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "As the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, marketing organizations are leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides. Hex has been a key part of this transition, helping data teams equip marketers with advanced insights and segmentation like predicting churn, lifetime value, and purchase likelihood."

"Data teams love Hex because they can quickly build, share, and make actionable the deep analyses marketers need to do their jobs," said Barry McCardel, CEO and Co-founder of Hex. "Our longstanding partnership with Snowflake has already helped thousands of marketing organizations use data more effectively and we look forward to enabling new customers through our tight integration with the AI Data Cloud."

About Hex

Hex (https://hex.tech) is a complete workspace for analytics and data science. Hex helps data teams tackle their organization's toughest questions and equip business teams with data in actionable ways. Thousands of leading organizations, like Reddit, Stubhub, Notion, and Brex, love Hex's collaborative, notebook-style workspace for exploratory analytics and interactive data apps for empowering stakeholders. Data teams save thousands of hours by unifying their fragmented workflows and accelerating analysis with Hex's AI. Hex integrates with your whole stack and offers flexible deployment models, including Multi-Tenant, HIPAA, Single-Tenant, and Private Cloud.

