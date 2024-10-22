Online Impact Group LLC: Republican House Candidates Significantly Outperforming Democrats on Social Media, Online Impact Group Study Finds

Success on Facebook & Instagram Outperforms Democrats by up to Seven Times

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / A pre-election analysis by marketing engineering firm Online Impact Group LLC reveals a striking gap in social media performance between Republican and Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially impacting the upcoming 2024 election.





Online Impact Group LLC Logo





The study, an October 2024 update from the firm's September analysis, analyzed 15,756 social media posts across 1,313 Facebook and Instagram profiles of U.S. House candidates.

Key Findings

Republican House candidates' posts receive up to seven times more shares on social media platforms compared to their Democratic counterparts.

The superior performance of the Republican candidates' posts indicates that their messaging resonates well and generates much higher enthusiasm than the Democratic candidates' posts.

Social media algorithms give further advantage to Republican messaging due to higher levels of follower interaction on posts.

Potential Impact on 2024 Election

Impacts could be significant, based on information in studies by Pew Research Center, Brookings Institution and others. Democrats are likely to encounter these election-impacting situations:

Reduced voter turnout

Fewer chances to connect with younger voters

Fewer opportunities to counter misinformation

Social media algorithms amplify the difference even further: Posts that gain more likes and shares are shown to more individuals within the social media platforms. As a result, the Democratic candidates' lower number of likes and shares give their Republican counterparts' messaging enhanced reach over Democrats' messaging.

Expert Analysis

"Our findings indicate that Democratic candidates may be falling behind in creating engaging content that resonates with their followers and spreads their message," says Steve Chafe, lead analyst at Online Impact Group LLC. "This gap in social media performance could have real-world consequences for voter engagement and turnout."

About Online Impact Group LLC

Online Impact Group LLC is a marketing engineering firm specializing in revenue-engineered marketing. Using data science, AI, and human-factor analysis, the company optimizes business revenue flow from initial consumer awareness to customer acquisition and customer experience to customer loyalty and online reputation. For more information, visit https://onlineimpactgroup.com.

The full study can be found here: https://onlineimpactgroup.com/news/October2024-update-election-social-media-deficits/.

Contact Information

Kylee Cochran

Research Analyst

kcochran@onlineimpactgroup.com

619-643-2032

SOURCE: Online Impact Group LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.