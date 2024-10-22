Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 19:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altezza Travel Wins Two Nominations at 2024 World Travel Awards

MOSHI, TANZANIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Altezza Travel has been named Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator and Tanzania's Leading Destination Management Company at the 2024 World Travel Awards. Since 1993, the awards have highlighted excellence across the global travel industry, recognizing top companies, destinations, and organizations.

Altezza Travel team representatives receiving awards

Altezza Travel team representatives receiving awards
Altezza Travel team representatives receiving awards at the 2024 World Travel Awards for Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator and Tanzania's Leading Destination Management Company.

Mt. Kilimanjaro, a key destination for Altezza Travel, was also named "Africa's Leading Tourism Attraction," reaffirming the mountain's appeal as one of Africa's most sought-after travel destinations.

Although it was their first nomination, Altezza Travel outperformed several previous winners to claim the title.

While the organizers do not disclose the voting criteria, Altezza likely won for the following reasons:

  • Kilimanjaro Leadership: Altezza Travel is the largest and fastest-growing operator of Kilimanjaro treks. In 2024 alone, they guided over 5,000 people to the summit of Kilimanjaro, more than any other operator, accounting for 15% of all successful climbs. The company experiences an annual growth rate of 20%, with thousands of positive reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor and Trustpilot, which likely played a key role in influencing the judges' decision.

  • Outstanding Safety and Expertise: Travelers choose Altezza for its top-tier safety protocols, expert consultants, and high comfort standards on Kilimanjaro. Paying the highest wages in the region, Altezza attracts the best talent. The company has invested heavily in custom-designed tents and extensive guide training. In 2023, Altezza Travel's expertise earned them an invitation to Nepal, where their guides became the first Tanzanian guides to participate in a high-profile international expedition.

  • Commitment to Social Responsibility: Altezza Travel's proactive social responsibility: the company has several ongoing projects with the Kilimanjaro National Park Authority. After the devastating fires in 2020 and 2022, which Altezza helped to extinguish, they provided fire-fighting equipment to the park and took part in a large-scale reforestation effort. Additionally, Altezza invests in numerous conservation initiatives and actively supports local communities.

As of October 2024, Altezza Travel remains the leading operator for Kilimanjaro treks and wildlife safaris, setting the benchmark for excellence in Tanzania's tourism industry.

For more information about Altezza Travel, visit https://altezzatravel.com/.

Contact Information

Thomas Becker
Expeditions Coordinator
marketing@altezza.travel
+255786350216

SOURCE: Altezza Travel

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
