Momcozy Unveils Revolutionary V Pro Series Breast Pumps: V1 Pro and V2 Pro

Momcozy , a leader in high-quality breastfeeding products, proudly introduces its latest innovations: the V Pro Series Breast Pumps, featuring the V1 Pro and V2 Pro models. Designed with the modern mother in mind, the V Pro Series combines user-centered design, professional research and development, and cutting-edge innovation to deliver a comfortable, intelligent, and seamless breastfeeding experience.

User-Centered Design

At Momcozy , listening to the voices of mothers worldwide is at the core of product development. Understanding and addressing the unique needs and challenges of breastfeeding mothers is essential. This user-centric approach has enabled Momcozy to create the V Pro Series Breast Pumps. Momcozy's globally recognized high-end products resonate with the needs of mothers everywhere. Prioritizing moms' comfort, the V Pro Series features a 102-degree angled tunnel, allowing mothers to lean back comfortably during pumping sessions.

Momcozy V1 Pro Hospital-Grade Hands-Free Breast Pump: The Premium Pumping Experience for Busy Moms

The Momcozy V1 Pro Breast Pump redefines the standard for high-suction pumps. It is a highly efficient, hospital-grade breast pump designed to meet moms' evolving breastfeeding needs across different pumping stages.

Key Features of the V1 Pro:

The Momcozy V1 Pro redefines breast pumping by offering an upleveled hands-free experience. The high-suction model offers -300mmHg of powerful suction featuring three fine-tuned rhythms and 15 suction levels, mimicking babies' suckling patterns and addressing nipple sensitivity. The DoubleFit Flange ensures a superior fit for the breast, enhancing comfort and potentially increasing milk production by nearly 30%. With a 102-degree Angled Tunnel, the V1 Pro allows moms to lean back comfortably during pumping, promoting a relaxed and ergonomic experience.

The leak-proof seal on the milk outlet minimizes leakage or contamination during use, ensuring hygienic and efficient pumping. With just three parts that come in contact with milk, the cleaning process is streamlined for simplicity, offering convenience without compromising cleanliness. From a 2300 mAh large-capacity battery, to easy-to-use and easy-to-clean processes, the V1 offers a best in class pumping experience.

Momcozy V2 Pro Breast Pump: Lightweight Pump for On-the-Go Power

The Momcozy V2 Pro Breast Pump is the ultimate solution for mothers seeking efficiency and portability. With powerful suction capability and a hands-free design, the V2 Pro allows mothers to multitask with ease.

Key Features of the V2 Pro:

The powerful suction features of the V2 Pro, paired with the compact and ultra-light weight design, make the V2 an excellent choice for busy moms. With a suction power of -288mmHg, the V2 is small but mighty. With a working sound of less than 45dB, the V2 ensures a discreet pumping experience in public settings, while also ensuring a disturbance-free experience for the baby during home sessions. The V2 offers three pumping modes and nine suction levels, catering to diverse post-childbirth needs while still maintaining an excellent pumping experience.

A Mom & Baby First Approach to Pumping

Momcozy emphasizes a mom-centered approach. They understand the importance of high-quality, efficient, and effective pregnancy and postpartum solutions. All products are built with mom and baby in mind. From hands-free pumping to ease the stress of multitasking to efficient and simple cleaning processes, Momcozy breast pumps streamline the stress of infant care.

A Global Presence

With the endorsement of over 3 million mothers in more than 60 countries, Momcozy has established itself as a trusted name in the global market. Their commitment to quality and innovation has earned them the loyalty of mothers worldwide, and they continue to expand their reach and impact.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other maternity care products. Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

