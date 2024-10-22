MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Main Event XVII October 28-30, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced their participation as sponsors of the LD Micro Main Event XVII taking place October 28-30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the world's leading industry conferences in the investment community. This year's conference will showcase senior executives from approximately 150 public and private companies across various sectors and geographies. The Main Event is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and micro-cap space, including 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For those that cannot attend in person, it will be possible to listen to the company presentations virtually. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about MZ's full suite of investor relations solutions for private and public companies. Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference.

"LD Micro's flagship Main Event continues to be one of the most influential events in the microcap space," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Year after year, the three-day event provides a differentiated platform for investors to connect with executive management from public and private companies, as well as provide a wealth of networking opportunities. We are once again attending with a strong roster of our clients and are also proud sponsors of the event. We hope all attendees will also take a moment to visit our booth to learn about MZ and our full suite of products and services, and we look forward to seeing everyone attending."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information visit www.ldmicro.com.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View the original press release on accesswire.com