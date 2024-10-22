Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB), (WGOB) a social-purpose company committed to elevating the next generation of women corporate directors, will be hosting their inaugural WGOB Summit Vancouver, The Future of the Boardroom Now!, in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 29, 2024.

After three successful years of hosting WGOB Summit Toronto as part of WGOB's mission to connect, promote and empower women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage, the acclaimed WGOB Summit event will now bring high-quality educational speakers, content and resources to board professionals in the Vancouver, British Columbia region.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the Vancouver business community, one of Canada's most innovative and culturally diverse cities," said Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of WGOB. "WGOB Summit Vancouver will deliver an impactful program, featuring boardroom experts and thought leaders who will engage with the serving and aspiring Vancouver board community to explore what boards should consider in their strategic lines of sight, unpack critical boardroom issues of 2024 and beyond, and examine the board's role and what it means to be a steward of the future."

Highlighting WGOB's commitment to fostering gender diversity on corporate boards, the 2024 WGOB Summit Vancouver is an important step toward advancing the representation of women on boards. Interest in this summit has been high, and delegate registration is now fully sold out.

Support from the corporate community has also been strong with event sponsorship that includes:

Agent of Change sponsor Scotiabank Women Initiative

sponsor Scotiabank Women Initiative Empower sponsors MNP and Osler

sponsors MNP and Osler Promote sponsor Alliance Advisors

sponsor Alliance Advisors Connect sponsors KPMG LLP, Laurel Hill, Lundin Mining Corporation, The Femina Collective, Pender Fund, Southlea Group and the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)

sponsors KPMG LLP, Laurel Hill, Lundin Mining Corporation, The Femina Collective, Pender Fund, Southlea Group and the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) Media partner irlabs

partner irlabs Hosting the event is Women Get On Board

In line with WGOB's mission of connecting, promoting , and empowering women, the expansion to the west coast will enhance opportunities for women in this region to participate and elevate more women in the boardroom. Accomplished and aspiring women corporate directors in Vancouver are encouraged to engage with WGOB by attending upcoming events, joining the community, and accessing valuable resources.

Rosati added: "The west coast of Canada has a rich history rooted in the mining and resource sectors while also being a hub for leading-edge technology and innovation. It's exciting to bring Women Get On Board's programming to this vibrant region, where we can empower women leaders to shape the future of corporate governance across these key industries and foster meaningful change in boardrooms."

"The momentum for board diversity in Canada is slowing, according to Osler's 2024 Diversity Disclosure Practices Report. While the presence of women and visible minorities on boards has made strides in recent years, the year-over-year increase in women's representation in 2023 was the lowest since 2016. Even more concerning, the growth in the inclusion of visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities on boards has almost stagnated. This slowdown signals a critical juncture, where efforts must be redoubled to ensure progress doesn't plateau."

The agenda for WGOB Summit Vancouver is packed with insightful speakers who will cover critical topics such as strategic foresight, the purpose of governance, navigating shareholder activism, and the importance of diversity in the boardroom. A highlight of the event will be the keynote address by esteemed speaker Helle Bank Jørgensen, renowned for her leadership in sustainable governance. Her expertise will provide invaluable insights to shape the conversations and discussions throughout the summit.

To learn more about Women Get On Board and to join the WGOB community, visit: https://womengetonboard.ca/

About Women Get On Board

Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a social-purpose company committed to elevating the next generation of women corporate directors. Our mission is to connect, promote and empower women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage.

With more than 950 members across Canada, we are proud to build the next generation of women in the boardroom, one woman at a time. We believe in the power of three: one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.

