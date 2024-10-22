King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Celebrates 40 Years of Stem Cell Leadership at GHE 2024

7,400+ Stem Cell Transplants Performed





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Stem Cell program, a regional leader in bone marrow and stem cell transplantation. Ranked within the top 2% facilities worldwide for the volume of annual stem cell transplants, the Centre had successfully performed more than 7,400 transplants, 38% of which for pediatric patients. The achievement was recognized during the 2024 Global Health Exhibition.

Four decades of pioneering medical achievement have positioned the Stem Cell Centre as one of the largest globally for bone marrow transplants, according to the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research CIBMTR in Wisconsin, USA. The Centre offers all internationally recognized bone marrow transplant types, including autologous transplants, matched (syngeneic) and half-matched (haploidentical) donor transplants, and umbilical cord blood transplants. These procedures have helped treat numerous complex cases, enhancing the quality of life for patients.

The KFSHRC Stem Cell Center has been instrumental in founding the Eastern Mediterranean Bone Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group, which promotes and advances research and transplantation programs across the Middle East. The Centre has also published more than 500 research papers and actively supports region-specific research and statistical studies.

KFSHRC's Stem Cell Centre was the first medical centre outside North America and Europe to receive accreditation from the Joint Accreditation Committee ISCT & EBMT (JACIE) in 2010.

Stem cell transplants are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow failure, severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and multiple myeloma.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

