Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 19:58 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Celebrates 40 Years of Stem Cell Leadership at GHE 2024

7,400+ Stem Cell Transplants Performed

stem cell

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Stem Cell program, a regional leader in bone marrow and stem cell transplantation. Ranked within the top 2% facilities worldwide for the volume of annual stem cell transplants, the Centre had successfully performed more than 7,400 transplants, 38% of which for pediatric patients. The achievement was recognized during the 2024 Global Health Exhibition.

Four decades of pioneering medical achievement have positioned the Stem Cell Centre as one of the largest globally for bone marrow transplants, according to the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research CIBMTR in Wisconsin, USA. The Centre offers all internationally recognized bone marrow transplant types, including autologous transplants, matched (syngeneic) and half-matched (haploidentical) donor transplants, and umbilical cord blood transplants. These procedures have helped treat numerous complex cases, enhancing the quality of life for patients.

The KFSHRC Stem Cell Center has been instrumental in founding the Eastern Mediterranean Bone Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group, which promotes and advances research and transplantation programs across the Middle East. The Centre has also published more than 500 research papers and actively supports region-specific research and statistical studies.

KFSHRC's Stem Cell Centre was the first medical centre outside North America and Europe to receive accreditation from the Joint Accreditation Committee ISCT & EBMT (JACIE) in 2010.

Stem cell transplants are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow failure, severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and multiple myeloma.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.saor contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4ed70c-28ed-4c97-86b2-a9edb9c4ad01


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.