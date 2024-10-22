Anzeige
22.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
Petroff Amshen LLP Secures Significant Victory With Judgment Against Major Financial Institution

Petroff Amshen LLP has achieved a significant victory against a major financial institution in Queens County, New York. Representing a homeowner in the third legal action concerning a long-standing mortgage dispute, the law firm successfully obtained judgment in favor of its client that delivers her a mortgage-free home.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / In this recent case, the homeowner wanted to cancel a mortgage that had been part of a lengthy legal battle, including two previous foreclosure actions. The client also asked for reimbursement of legal fees spent during the lengthy cases. The bank's failure to meet its legal responsibilities played a key role in the court's decision to grant these requests, as after reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in favor of the homeowner, canceling the mortgage and awarding full reimbursement of legal expenses.

Petroff Amshen LLP's legal team effectively demonstrated that the institution neglected its legal responsibilities. This ruling provided long-overdue relief to the homeowner, who had endured years of exhausting legal battles to protect her home.

This decision highlights the complexities of mortgage litigation and underscores the importance of strong legal representation in defending homeowners' rights. Petroff Amshen LLP's extensive experience in foreclosure defense, mortgage disputes, and consumer protection played a crucial role in achieving this long-awaited favorable outcome. The firm's legal strategy centered on holding the financial institution accountable for its delays and inaction while ensuring their client's rights were fully protected after years of unnecessary struggle.

Serge F. Petroff, founding partner, commented on the victory: "This decision is a testament to our mission of protecting homeowners from unfair practices. At Petroff Amshen, we believe every homeowner deserves a fair chance to defend their property rights. We will continue to fight for our clients, hold financial institutions accountable for their actions, and ensure homeowners preserve their homes."

This victory highlights Petroff Amshen LLP's relentless advocacy on behalf of New Yorkers seeking justice in complex mortgage and foreclosure cases. The firm's dedication to holding financial institutions, banks, and mortgage servicers accountable continues to empower individuals facing challenging legal circumstances and makes a meaningful difference for homeowners across New York.

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero
Media Relations
media@petroffamshen.com
(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

