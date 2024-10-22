Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 20:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLO Virtual Fashion Launches CLO Academy: The Official Learning Hub for Digital Fashion Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion Inc., a global leader in fashion technology, is proud to announce the launch of CLO Academy, the company's official online learning platform designed to ensure that students master CLO software the right way. CLO Academy provides a centralized resource for individuals to build expertise in digital apparel design, with guidance from seasoned CLO instructors who have extensive experience training industry professionals.

CLO Academy provides a diverse selection of courses, starting with foundational introductory classes and progressing to more specialized focus courses, once they pass the Basic Apparel Design course. The platform allows learners to progress at their own pace, providing access to video tutorials, practice files, quizzes, and better instructor support.


"As part of our ongoing commitment to empowering the digital fashion community, CLO Academy offers an expert-curated curriculum designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry," said Jim Simon, Academic Lead at CLO Virtual Fashion. "Our goal is to provide users with a comprehensive, high-quality learning experience that goes beyond just software tutorials."

Future offerings will include standalone elective courses on more advanced topics and techniques. CLO Virtual Fashion is actively seeking feedback from its users to ensure CLO Academy stays responsive to the latest trends and demands. For expert CLO users, the Individual User Verification Assessment is now available in English. Offered multiple times a year, this assessment allows users to evaluate their CLO skills and earn certification to showcase their expertise.


By offering affordable, expertly designed courses across a wide range of topics, CLO Academy distinguishes itself as a centralized and cohesive learning experience. The carefully crafted curriculum ensures that designers acquire CLO skills with a professional focus, preparing them to push the boundaries of digital fashion.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower everything related to garments - using the advanced cloth simulation technology. From 3D garment design software & digital asset management and collaboration platform to consumer-facing services such as virtual fitting in e-commerce, all of CLO's products and services are interconnected to provide brands, design teams and users with a more consolidated experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536492/CLO_Academy_Blog_Post_JIM__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536493/Screenshot_2024_10_21_at_5_45_19_PM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clo-virtual-fashion-launches-clo-academy-the-official-learning-hub-for-digital-fashion-design-302283263.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.