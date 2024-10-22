Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 20:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Julien's Auctions: Star Trek Auction "Bid Long and Prosper" Presented by Julien's Auctions at Infinity Festival

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions and Infinity Festival are partnering to present "Bid Long and Prosper," an exclusive exhibition and auction featuring over 200 rare Star Trek items.

The auction will take place on November 9th at The Aster in Los Angeles, with a special preview exhibition at Infinity Festival from November 7th & 8th.

This landmark auction boasts an impressive collection of original props and costumes from the Star Trek universe, including:

  • William Shatner's "Captain James T. Kirk" phaser and communicator from the original series (each estimated at $100,000-$200,000)

  • The USS Enterprise helm and navigation console ($50,000-$70,000)

  • Shatner's iconic yellow tunic and Starfleet trousers ($65,000-$85,000)

  • DeForest Kelley's "Dr. Leonard McCoy" space suit ($40,000-$60,000)

  • James Doohan's "Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott" red tunic ($25,000-$30,000)

  • A Deep Space Nine space station miniature ($50,000-$70,000)

  • Leonard Nimoy's "Spock" robe and headband from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home ($10,000-$15,000)

Infinity Festival attendees will have exclusive access to the exhibition and auction, celebrating Star Trek's enduring impact on technology and storytelling. A special screening of a never-before-seen Dolby Cinema director's cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will follow the auction, along with a fireside chat with the film's producer, David Fein.

"This partnership with Julien's Auctions brings the spirit of Star Trek to life," says Adam Newman, Chief Creative Officer of Infinity Festival. "It's a chance for fans and technologists to celebrate the innovation and wonder that has defined the franchise for decades."

Julien's Auctions will also collaborate with Wonder.pro to create AI-generated videos showcasing the auction items, including versions in Klingon.

Infinity Festival takes place November 6-9, 2024 at The Aster in Hollywood. For tickets and information about the "Bid Long and Prosper" auction, visit https://infinityfestival.com/.

Check out our exclusive video of William Shatner discussing the phaser and communicator, his Star Trek career, and his experience looking down at Earth during his October 2021 Blue Origin space flight. He also discusses the importance of Star Trek in today's world and what it means to him to be a part of the franchise.

Contact:

Mozell Miley-Bailey (646) 653-3105
mozell@homagepr.com
info@juliensauctions.com

Julien's Auctions

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jqyBeLHUQo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/star-trek-auction-bid-long-and-prosper-presented-by-juliens-auctions-at-infinity-festival-302283556.html

