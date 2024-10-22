Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a Subsidiary of Stellar MLS, Takes Center Stage at International MLS Forum in Milan

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCO, a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, a leading multiple listing service in the U.S. and the fastest-growing in the world, joined leaders from around the globe recently in Italy for the second annual International MLS Forum. Having doubled in attendance due to a global movement toward increasing trust and transparency in real estate transactions, the event provided a unique platform for industry leaders. Organized by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and the European Association of Real Estate Professions (CEPI), and heavily supported by UCO as its only title partner, the forum brought together thought leaders and innovators Oct. 7-8 at the Spazio Antologico event facility in Milan.

The agenda included two days of critically relevant content from real estate experts. The forum focused on a range of topics, from MLS culture and brokers' views to the role of MLSs as service stores, distinctions between MLSs and portals, differentiations in business models worldwide, government regulations and licensing, and emerging technologies. The UCO team played a vital role in the event's success and value to attendees by participating in and moderating panels, as well as hosting one of the two conference days with sessions on fostering innovation, transparency and efficiency.

Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, UCO Vice President of Global Markets and Stellar MLS Vice President of Technology and Innovation, led a panel of MLS pioneers focusing on stakeholders and decision-makers in emerging markets, which offered insights for those at the verge of launching the MLS concept globally.

"We're excited to have stood alongside global leaders in advocating a forward-thinking approach to transforming the real estate industry," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. "As a title partner of this year's International MLS Forum, it was our honor to support worldwide collaboration to explore and enhance the MLS concept, promoting trust and transparency in the process."

Cowen joined Sam DeBord, CEO, RESO; Guy Valkenborg, Director General, CEPI; Moath Maqbool, General Manager, ADRES, Abu Dhabi, UAE; Ramon Riera Torroba, World President, FIABCI; and John DiMichele, 2025 Chair, Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) and CEO, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board as keynote speakers, addressing more than 200 professionals from five continents and 51 countries.

At the forum's conclusion, Stellar MLS, parent company of UCO, received the Leadership in Member Care award. According to the forum's Advisory Board, the award "recognizes an organization who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication, particularly during challenging times. By providing live, up-to-date information and educating members, the members remain informed and resilient. With the highest satisfaction rate based on member feedback, this organization excelled in maintaining strong communication and transparency. Additionally, prompt and efficient response to members' queries showcased an unwavering commitment to supporting the community and addressing their needs swiftly and effectively."

"We are honored to be recognized and selected for this award. Leadership guides member care at Stellar MLS, and client care at UCO is at the foundation of who we are and what we do," said Marion Weiler, Vice President of Global Markets at UCO and Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Stellar MLS. "I'm excited to see how the discussions in Milan will take shape and how UCO can support the needs of our global community to fuel progress in markets around the world, meeting them wherever they are in their MLS journey."

In addition to the International MLS Forum, Stellar MLS and UCO have actively participated in other global events and initiatives and will continue to support a forward-thinking approach to transforming the real estate industry on a global scale. UCO recently entered into several agreements to share best practices for growing the MLS concept providing trust and transparency, including: as exclusive MLS strategic advisor to MLS Leader in the Romanian real estate market; advising Arab MLS to enhance real estate practices across the Arab region and beyond; and exploring synergies with Igluu, a Prague-based digital technology firm, to expand the MLS concept, empower real estate professionals, and enhance value for consumers in Europe and throughout the world.

For information about Stellar/UCO visit stellarmls.com/global.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications

cmcbride@cocommunications.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537355/Stellar_Team.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537356/Matt_and_Marion.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537357/Stellar_team_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-consulting-opportunities-uco-a-subsidiary-of-stellar-mls-takes-center-stage-at-international-mls-forum-in-milan-302283574.html