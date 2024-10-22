Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 21:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

News Media Group, Inc.: Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios Shares a Handful of Products You Need for a More Stress-Free Fall Season!

Fall Finds: Ideas to Make This Season a Breeze

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / October is here, and with it comes a whirlwind of festivities and preparations. From Halloween to holiday gatherings, there's a lot to tackle! News Media Group, Inc. partnered with Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios and a handful of brands to share top recommendations for making it all stress-free and enjoyable during a recent satellite media tour reaching news stations and lifestyle shows across the country.

Evette shares on IntheNews.tv her must-have fall finds.

Featured brands included:

Bush's Sidekicks. Your ready-to-go partner to add easy flavor plus all the benefits of beans to your bowl meals. These savory seasoned beans are a go-to for families, especially to build their favorite Mexican and Mediterranean bowls. Available in four flavor and bean varieties-Taco Fiesta, Southwest Zest, Rustic Tuscany and Slow-Cooked N' Savory-Bush's Sidekicks are rich in plant-based protein and fiber. Visit www.bushbeans.com for more.

Zep. Zep's Heavy-Duty Citrus Degreaser & Cleaner Mist is perfect for tackling tough kitchen grease. Powered by natural citrus peels, it provides an invigorating scent while effectively removing oil, grease, adhesive, and soil from various surfaces, including countertops, appliances, ovens, and grills. Now offered in a non-aerosol mist bottle, the Flairosol trigger spray allows easy application in hard-to-reach areas, making it practical for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Available at Lowe's. Check out www.zep.com for more information.

Tracfone Wireless. As we prepare for the holiday season, staying connected with loved ones is crucial. Tracfone's latest enhancements to their Unlimited Talk & Text plans make this easier than ever. Tracfone has doubled the data on their plans without increasing costs, and added hotspot capabilities to all plans. Tracfone provides an affordable way to stay connected this fall without unexpected costs. Learn more at www.tracfone.com/phone-service-plans.

Target. Your one-stop shop for all things fall, ranging from the trendiest seasonal flavors to the spookiest Halloween decorations. For the perfect dollop of fall flavor on top of a favorite coffee or dessert, look no further than the Favorite Day Pumpkin Spice Whipped Oat or Pecan Pie Whipped Topping. And no festive yard is complete without the Hyde & EEK! Boutique Little Lewis Pumpkin Halloween ghoul - he's a mini version of the 8-foot Lewis figure that Target fans came to love last year. Go to www.target.com to find out more.

Media Contact Details:

Jennifer Rivera
President
News Media Group, Inc.
info@newsmg.com

SOURCE: News Media Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.