The Exterior Company: Severe Hail and Wind Storm Hits York County: What Homeowners Need to Know About Roof, Siding, and Gutter Damage

MANCHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / York County recently faced a severe hail and wind storm that caused extensive damage across Manchester and Mt. Wolf, with local and federal officials reporting widespread impact. In some areas, like Mount Wolf, portions of Maple Street were closed due to storm damage, restricting access to local schools and prompting safety concerns.

Hail Impacted Roof

Hail is a culprit of severe damage to roofs that should not be left untreated. Call a professional for an inspection!

According to Interactive Hail Maps, the storm brought wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Hail of this size - roughly one inch in diameter - can cause substantial harm to vehicles and property. For example, when hailstones strike a roof, they can bruise and crack shingles, which may lead to water infiltration and leaks. Siding may suffer dents and holes, while gutters can become clogged or detached, reducing their effectiveness in channeling rainwater away from a home's foundation.

"Our team has been on the ground in Manchester, and the damage is no small matter," shared Daryl Brubaker, Sr. Project Manager at TEC. "I've seen firsthand the impact on roofs, and it's critical to address this promptly. We've already been able to help many families protect their homes and begin the repair process."

Long-Term Effects of Untreated Hail and Wind Damage

If left unaddressed, these issues can result in more severe, costly repairs. Prolonged exposure to the elements can cause shingles to deteriorate further, leading to leaks that damage ceilings, walls, and insulation. The potential for rot and mold increases as water seeps through compromised siding and gutters. Delaying repairs can also result in foundation issues from improperly channeled rainwater.

Steps to Protect Your Home

Schedule a Professional Inspection - After a storm, homeowners should contact a trusted roofing expert who offers free inspections. Look for companies with strong local reviews and a history of quality work, and prioritize those who document all findings with photos and written assessments. Review Ratings and Testimonials - When selecting a contractor, check ratings and testimonials. Choose one with positive feedback from past clients to ensure you receive high-quality service and customer satisfaction. Request Documentation and Assistance with Insurance - A reliable roofing company can guide you through the insurance claims process, from the initial inspection to final repairs. Detailed documentation can be invaluable for ensuring your claim covers the necessary repairs. Act Promptly on Repairs - Addressing damage promptly will prevent minor issues from escalating into more costly problems. Even small leaks or damaged shingles can lead to significant structural issues if left unaddressed.

"We're committed to going the extra mile for our community," said Ryan Reighard, Sales Manager. "I've been helping families with storm damage for over a decade, and I know that homes can come back from this kind of damage. Our team is here to support homeowners every step of the way."

At The Exterior Company, we are dedicated to helping homeowners navigate the challenges that come after severe weather events. Our team provides comprehensive inspections and a complete range of repair services, all backed by professional guidance through the insurance process. Contact us today to schedule your free inspection and secure your home's protection.

Contact Information

TEC Marketing

marketing@tecroofs.com

717-312-7788

Related Images

Hail Impacted Roof

Hail is a culprit of severe damage to roofs that should not be left untreated. Call a professional for an inspection! Restored Roof

TEC installed this brand new roof October 2024 in Manchester, Pennsylvania. Restored Roof

TEC installed this brand new roof October 2024 in Manchester, Pennsylvania. The Exterior Company

Your local roofing, siding, and gutters experts!

SOURCE: The Exterior Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com