Loop Industries to Participate in the 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference Taking Place November 19-20, 2024

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced its participation in the upcoming 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference. This event will take place on November 19 - 20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

The ROTH Conference will feature a series of one-on-one and small group meetings, spotlighting innovative companies like Loop Industries. During these 40-minute sessions, attendees will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with Loop's executive team. This format allows for a deeper understanding of Loop's technology in PET plastic recycling and its contributions towards a circular economy, offering investors a comprehensive look at the company's strategic direction and future plans.

Loop representatives will be Daniel Solomita, CEO; Fady Mansour, CFO; and Kevin O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations. The team will be available for one-on-one meetings on both days of the conference, discussing Loop's mission to revolutionize the recycling of PET plastic and polyester fiber.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

