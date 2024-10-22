Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:02 Uhr
54,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,91 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
22.10.2024 23:03 Uhr
CCL Industries Inc.: CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss 2024 Third Quarter Results, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B)("the Company"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and will be holding a live webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2024, commencing at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss our press release.

The earnings press release and webcast presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2807/51447

To access the audio/listen only live webcast, please use the following numbers:

Dial In Details

Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Conference Entry Code (CEC): 916920

Replay for the webcast will be available Thursday, November 14, 2024, until Sunday, December 15, 2024.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 213 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
