New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Canvas Worldwide, the world's second-largest independent media agency, is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive renovation of its New York office at 75 Varick Street. Designed in collaboration with leading architect firm M Moser, and additional experts in "Return to Office" strategies, the new space reflects a forward-thinking approach to the future of work-blending flexibility, creativity, and functionality to support the agency's continued growth.

"This renovation goes beyond aesthetics and instead reflects the evolving nature of work itself," said Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide. "We consulted with top architects and workplace strategists, and most importantly, engaged our team in conversations about the kind of environment that would inspire them. Ultimately, we've created a space that very much speaks to our current needs in 2024 but also will allow for flexible working as our agency continues to grow."

Canvas Worldwide boasts rapid growth (in revenue, client roster, and employee numbers) since its founding in 2015. The agency now employes more than 500 team members, which meant the remodel was a necessary step to keep pace with expanding operations. The redesigned New York Headquarters includes a variety of multi-purpose areas, allowing for greater adaptability and environments that foster both collaboration and focus.

Key New Features Include:

A boardroom with retractable walls for a seamless transition between private and open spaces

Dining areas that also serve as presentation venues, maximizing space functionality

Additional rooms for large team meetings, workshops, and creative brainstorms

Areas designed to bring culture into the workspace, including shared meeting spaces, reading corners, and versatile sofa rooms

Inspirational design elements intended to nourish both the mind and body

"Our reimagined office now reflects how we work," said Woolmington. "This is a space where our culture thrives, creativity flows, and our partnerships flourish. It's a place where inspiration meets function!"

The renovation included a 90% overhaul of the office and allows Canvas to host additional summits, workshops, client experiences, and more in the space. The project was brokered with the expertise of Savills, a global real estate services provider, ensuring Canvas Worldwide secured the best results possible for primed growth and momentum.

Canvas Worldwide's Remodeled New York Headquarters

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_001full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_001full.jpg

The Renovation Included a Fully Updated Kitchen and Pantry Area

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_002full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_002full.jpg

Every Space of the Office Was Designed to Deepen Community In the Workspace

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_003full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10950/227476_1015c95f149009c9_003full.jpg

ABOUT CANVAS WORLDWIDE

Named one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, MGM Amazon Studios, STARZ, Edward Jones, McDonald's, Zillow, LALO Tequila and more. The agency has been named an Adweek Breakthrough Agency of the Year as well as "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign US. The company's culture is built around the idea that to achieve anything great, one must always "Challenge the Comfortable." Learn more at www.canvasworldwide.com.

