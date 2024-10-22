HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY IN MEXICO CITY NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST BAR, SPONSORED BY PERRIER, AS THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2024 IS REVEALED

Handshake Speakeasy , Mexico City, ranks No.1 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2024, the first bar from Mexico to take the top spot

MADRID, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual list of The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has been unveiled this evening as part of a live awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Now in its 16th edition, the awards once again united the global bar community in recognition of the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

The full list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 is at the end of this press release.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 features venues from an astonishing 28 cities, with Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy crowned The Best Bar in North America and The World's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier. This is the first time a bar from Mexico has claimed the No.1 spot in the list.

Tucked away in the Colonia Juárez neighbourhood of Mexico City, Handshake Speakeasy is one of the capital's best-kept open secrets. Hidden behind a secret door in a dimly lit room stocked with an impressive array of vintage spirits, the bar's interiors masterfully evoke the bygone age of the Hollywood speakeasy.

While the atmospheric black marble, rich brass detailing and moody lighting of the interior are akin to stepping back a century, the innovative cocktail menu is rooted firmly in the future. Bar Director Eric van Beek effortlessly melds tradition and innovation, elevating the classics through cutting-edge technique developed in the on-site lab, revolutionising familiar recipes with unexpected flavours and a complex palate. Homemade tinctures and infusions add signature Art Deco flare alongside the use of considered rare and aged spirits.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It is with immense pride that we announce Handshake Speakeasy as The World's Best Bar 2024, sponsored by Perrier. To be the first ever No.1 from Mexico is an outstanding achievement, of which Eric van Beek and his team are hugely deserving. The bar's impressive rise through the list of The World's 50 Best Bars over the years is a testament to their unique combination of flawless hospitality, innovative technique and truly excellent cocktails. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to each and every bar on this year's list, which once again highlights the incredible diversity of the global bar sector. We hope that this year's list continues to operate as a beacon for cocktail lovers the world over."

The Region of Madrid and Madrid City Council, say: "Huge congratulations to the teams whose bars have been named on The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 list. It has been a great honour to host so many talented bar owners and bartenders from all around the world, here in Madrid. Madrid has established itself as a key gastronomic and drinks destination worldwide, thanks to the diverse talent of internationally renowned chefs and bartenders who have chosen the city as the location for their restaurants and bars. The recognition of hosting The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 reinforces Madrid's appeal for those looking for high quality cocktail experiences."

London is the cocktail capital of Europe, but Barcelona leads the top 10

London retains its crown as the cocktail capital of Europe with four bars out of 19 for the continent, including No.4 Tayer + Elementary with co-founder Monica Berg also being named the Roku Industry Icon. At No.13 is Connaught Bar joined by Satan's Whiskers at No.29 and Scarfes Bar at No.37. Elsewhere in the UK, Panda & Sons in Edinburgh rises nine places to No.30 as founder Iain McPherson is awarded the Altos Bartenders' BartenderAward.

The Best Bar in Europe title once again goes to Barcelona's Sips at No.3, with Paradiso (Barcelona) at No.10 and host city Madrid's Salmon Guru at No.23. In Italy, Rome's Drink Kong (No.33) and Florence's Locale Firenze (No.36) are joined by new entry MoebiusMilano (No.38) and 1930 (No.50), both in Milan.

Rising an astonishing 19 places and winner of this year's Nikka Highest Climber Award is Paris' The Cambridge Public House at No.19, joined by two new entries for the city: Bar Nouveau at No.39 and Danico at No.49. Line and Baba au Rum in Athens have both improved on their positions in 2023, at No.6 and No.17, respectively, while Oslo's Himkok is at No.11 and wins this year's Bareksten Best Bar Design Award. In Stockholm, Röda Huset is No.45.

New York leads the Americas with four bars, but Mexico City takes the top spot

With four bars, New York City continues its dominance in North America, with Double Chicken Please (No.14) and Overstory (No.15) joined by new entries Martiny's (No.24) and Superbueno (No.27), this year's recipient of the London Essence Best New Opening Award. New Orleans' Jewel of the South is No.34.

Rising two places to take the title of TheWorld's Best Bar and The Best Bar in North America is Handshake Speakeasy at No.1, cementing Mexico City's place as one of the world's greatest cocktail capitals. It is joined by new entry Tlecan at No.20 and Licorería Limantour at No.32 as well as Guadalajara's El Gallo Altanero, a new entry at No.48.

Tres Monos in Buenos Aires becomes the new TheBest Bar in South America at No.7, joined by fellow Porteños CoChinChina (No.22) and Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award winner Florería Atlántico (No.46). Colombia's Alquímico in Cartagena continues its rise to the top at No.8, with new entry for Bogotá, La Sala de Laura joining at No.44. Last year's Campari One To Watch Award winner, Lima's Lady Bee, joins the list at an impressive No.16 while Sao Paolo's Tan Tan is another new entry at No.31.

Singapore's bars take the lead in Asia

With four bars on the list, Singapore leads in Asia, with stalwart bars Jigger & Pony at No.5 and Atlas at No.43 joined by new entries Nutmeg & Clove (No.28) and Analogue Initiative (No.47). In Hong Kong, new entry Bar Leone has stormed into the list at No.2, taking the title of TheBest Bar in Asia as well as Disaronno Highest New Entry with neighbour Coa at No.18.

Bangkok and Tokyo also claim two bars a piece, with Bangkok's BKK Social Club rising to No.12 alongside new entry Bar Us at No.41 while Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich (No.25) is joined by newcomer Virtú (No.42). In Seoul, Zest is at No.9 and wins this year's Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award.

Bars in Melbourne take the crown in Australia, while the UAE remains consistent

For the first time in five years, there is a new The Best Bar in Australasia, with Melbourne's Caretaker's Cottage rising two places to No.21 and taking home the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award. It is joined by Sydney's Maybe Sammy at No.26 and new entry Byrdi, also in Melbourne, at No.35. Dubai's Mimi Kakushi holds its position at No.40 and is named The Best Bar in the Middle East & Africa.

Special Awards

The ceremony began with Cat Bite Club in Singapore receiving the Campari One To Watch Award, an honour bestowed on a bar outside of the 1-50 ranking that the 50 Best team believes has what it takes to break into future editions of the list.

This year's winner of the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award is Himkok in Oslo. Opened in 2015 by Erk Potur, Himkok is a world-leading cocktail bar, known for establishing Scandinavia's cocktail culture. The Himkok building is considered part of Oslo's architectural heritage, a unique, multi-storey space that embodies the principles of functionality, sustainability and cultural heritage. The design creates a unique and immersive experience for guests, inviting them to be part of the Himkok story and engaging them in a journey that goes beyond the surface of a typical bar. Judged by an esteemed panel of hospitality design experts, bars from anywhere in the world were invited to submit their venues for consideration.

Lyaness in London is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award for its 3.0Cookbook menu. Offering guests a stripped back approach to mixology, blending storytelling and flavour creation for a multi-layered drinking experience, the menu pulls stories from across the world that centre on flavour with eighteen one-of-a-kind ingredients at its core. The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is open to any bar in the world and is judged by the 28 Academy Chairs.

Monica Berg has been named Roku Industry Icon. A London-based multi-award-winning bartender and entrepreneur, her bar Tayer + Elementary has been a firm fixture of The World's 50 Best Bars top ten since 2020, among many other achievements. Her sincere passion for education, advocacy and empowerment within the wider hospitality community is world renowned, having co-founded P(OUR), an industry non-profit and charity which works to expand drinks knowledge across the bar community and support communities protecting regional biodiversity, as well as online resource BackOfHouse.

Joining the list for the first time at No.2, Hong Kong's Bar Leone is awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. Founder Lorenzo Antinori's Central bar is guided by its philosophy of cocktail popolari - 'cocktails for the people' - combining speed, consistency and simplicity into a drinks programme that has taken the world by storm.

Superbueno in New York is named London Essence Best New Opening as the bar that enters the list in the highest position of any that have opened during the voting period, joining the list at No.27. A vibrant ode to Mexican-American culture, Superbueno is an elevated cantina on the Lower East Side of Manhattan from industry veterans Ignacio 'Nacho' Jimenez and Greg Boehm. The cocktail programme blends the bold flavours of Mexico with signature New York flare from late afternoon through to the early morning.

Paris' The Cambridge Public House wins the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 19 places within the 1-50 list to No.19. Inspired by a classic British pub blended seamlessly with elements of a chic Parisian cocktail bar, The Cambridge Public House delivers world class drinks with the down-to-earth and warming environment of everyone's favourite local. The world's first B-Corp bar, sustainability is at the heart of everything they do, and their 'Community Plan' initiative aims to build a more sustainable future by helping local communities around the world implement meaningful change.

The honour of the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award has been bestowed upon Florería Atlántico, an award given to a bar that has performed most consistently in the list since its inception. With Florería Atlántico, founder Renato 'Tato' Giovannoni has created a passionate celebration of Argentinian produce, heritage and culture and has been named The Best Bar in South America an incredible eight times.

Zest in Seoul has won the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, based on independent adjudication by the Sustainable Restaurant Association. Founders Demie Kim, Sean Woo, Jisu Park and Noah Kwon are paving the way to a more sustainable future behind the bar with a zero-waste approach that celebrates the finest local flavours alongside house-made innovations.

Other special award winners, announced in the run-up to the awards on 22 October, include Iain McPherson, winner of the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award, and Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne, named the winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award.

The 50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship winner is Calliope Draper. Created to recognise emerging future-gazing talent and professionalise the craft of bartending, the scholarship winner will now complete three bar stages (internships) at Maybe Sammy in Sydney as well as Virtù and High Five in Tokyo. Calliope impressed the judges with her commitment to creating a better, safer and more inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community. It was feeling accepted and welcomed in bars as a person who identifies as non-binary and transgender that proved the catalyst for Calliope to enter the industry, and her desire to educate more people in front of and behind the bar is one that earned the respect and admiration of this year's esteemed judging panel.

EDITOR'S NOTES

1 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 2 Bar Leone Hong Kong 3 Sips Barcelona 4 Tayer + Elementary London 5 Jigger & Pony Singapore 6 Line Athens 7 Tres Monos Buenos Aires 8 Alquímico Cartagena 9 Zest Seoul 10 Paradiso Barcelona 11 Himkok Oslo 12 BKK Social Club Bangkok 13 Connaught Bar London 14 Double Chicken Please New York 15 Overstory New York 16 Lady Bee Lima 17 Baba au Rum Athens 18 Coa Hong Kong 19 The Cambridge Public House Paris 20 Tlecan Mexico City 21 Caretaker's Cottage Melbourne 22 CoChinChina Buenos Aires 23 Salmon Guru Madrid 24 Martiny's New York 25 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo 26 Maybe Sammy Sydney 27 Superbueno New York 28 Nutmeg & Clove Singapore 29 Satan's Whiskers London 30 Panda & Sons Edinburgh 31 Tan Tan São Paulo 32 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 33 Drink Kong Rome 34 Jewel of the South New Orleans 35 Byrdi Melbourne 36 Locale Firenze Florence 37 Scarfes Bar London 38 Moebius Milano Milan 39 Bar Nouveau Paris 40 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 41 Bar Us Bangkok 42 Virtù Tokyo 43 Atlas Singapore 44 La Sala de Laura Bogotá 45 Röda Huset Stockholm 46 Florería Atlántico Buenos Aires 47 Analogue Initiative Singapore 48 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 49 Danico Paris 50 1930 Milan

About The World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, provides a definitive list of the world's best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of more than 700 experts worldwide. The World's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become the most anticipated ranking for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados across the world, with the awards the highlight of the bar industry calendar. The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars has been published since 2016, while the list of North America's 50 Best Bars was launched in 2022. William Reed, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.

How the voting works

The list is compiled by votes from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 700 drinks experts with gender balance, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world. The Academy of voters is spread across 28 global geographic regions, each headed by an Academy Chair who selects their region's voters, with the distribution of voters designed to reflect the relative development and sophistication of the drinks sector, and the concentration of quality bars, in each region. Each voter casts eight votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months. Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

About the main sponsor: Perrier

For more than a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the Perrier® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our Partners:

Region of Madrid and Madrid City Council - Official Host Destination Partner

Perrier - Official Water Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Bar Award and The Best Bar in North America

Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of the World Partner; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One Vodka - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Siete Misterios - Official Mezcal Partner; sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

The London Essence Co. - Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of London Essence Best New Opening Award

Disaronno - Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Roku Gin - Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award?and 50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship 2024

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner; sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Matusalem - Official Rum Partner; sponsor of ceremonial scarves

Naked Malt - Official Scotch Whisky Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in the Middle East & Africa Award

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner; sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

Campari - Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of the ceremonial shakers

Amaro Lucano - Official Amaro Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Australasia Award and the ceremonial shakers

Tia Maria - Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia Award

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Europe Award

Estrella Damm - Official Beer Partner

Polot 1882 - Official Syrups Partner

Scrappy's Bitters - Official Cocktail Bitters Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in South America Award

Bareksten - Official Aquavit Partner; sponsor of Bareksten Best Bar Design Award

Grand Marnier - Official Orange Liqueur Partner

St Germain Elderflower Liqueur - Official French Liqueur Partner

Organics We Are - Official Natural Product Partner

Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid - Official Hotel and Venue Partner

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid - Official Hotel and Venue Partner

Rosewood Villa Magna Madrid - Official Hotel and Venue Partner

The Madrid Edition - Official Hotel and Venue Partner

Madrid Cocktail Week - Official Partner

