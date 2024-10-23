Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) ("Pure Energy" or "the Company") announces that Mary Little has resigned as a director of the Company, effective October 21, 2024. The Company extends its appreciation to Mary for her contributions during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Joseph Mullin, CEO & Director, noted that "Mary Little has been instrumental to the Company in the nine years since she joined our board. She provided essential leadership during an important time. She has been integral in guiding the Company's advancement of the CV lithium brine project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. We are pleased that Mary has agreed to continue as an advisor to the Company.

On behalf of the board, I extend my thanks for Mary's commitment to the shareholders and many contributions to the Company."

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource company that has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 950 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest land holdings in the valley.

Pure Energy's strategic partner, SLB, is operator of the Clayton Valley Project. In May of 2019, Pure Energy and SLB signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by SLB in the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH·H2O") and/or lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3") products at a specified rate. For further details regarding SLB's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDARplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Joseph Mullin"

CEO, Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.

