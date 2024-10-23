New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Evercopy, a leader in AI-driven advertising solutions, announces the launch of its Collaborative Ad Network, a pioneering initiative that empowers everyday individuals to create and share viral ads for brands they love to monetize their audience; helping brands to effortlessly create virality by spreading their message authentically to niche audiences.

In the digital age, the concept of advertising is evolving beyond traditional influencer campaigns to more genuine and consumer-driven interactions. Evercopy's latest innovation taps into this shift by enabling individuals, not just professional influencers, to monetize their creativity and influence by producing and sharing content for the brands they love.

"With the Collaborative Ad Network, we are not just facilitating ads; we are fostering a community where authenticity leads to virality," said Deniz Ozgur, co-founder of Evercopy. "Our platform allows anyone to become an advertiser, democratizing the advertising landscape and providing brands with a multitude of voices that resonate with diverse audiences."

AI That Doesn't Take Jobs, But Connects People To Them

Collaborative Ad Network utilizes AI as an enabler for safe and effective brand-individual interactions. First it matches brands with creators whose profiles and creative styles align with the brand's objectives, ensuring content authenticity and engagement.

Then, it helps anyone to create viral ads, without the design skills. AI ad generation is supported by Evercopy's Authenticity LLM, the first of its kind, which eschews generic outputs in favor of highly engaging, relatable content. This custom LLM breaks away from robotic interactions and provides hyper-authentic engagement, essential for today's digital platforms.

Finally, Evercopy's AI monitors adherence to brand specifications and quality standards, and it assigns rewards to creators based on the organic reach of their ads. This approach ensures equitable compensation, rewarding creators for engagement rather than follower count alone.

For Brands:

Brands can launch targeted ad campaigns in 2 minutes, connect with a global pool of creators, and gain authentic, high-engagement ads tailored to diverse consumer segments.

For Creators:

Individuals can leverage Evercopy's AI tools to generate viral ads without needing design experience, turning their social media platforms into potent revenue-generating tools.

Impact and Future Outlook:

"We believe AI shines brightest when it empowers people, not when it replaces them," said Cokol, co-founder of Evercopy. "Our approach not only increases the efficiency of ad production but also enhances the authenticity and emotional impact of every ad. "

As the platform gears up for its official launch in November, Evercopy invites brands and creators to join the ad network that's redefining engagement and authenticity in advertising. For Q4 2024, the feature will only be accessible to selected brands.

For more information, partnership inquiries, or to schedule a demo, please contact collab@evercopy.ai.

