Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Florida Canyon Gold Inc. (TSXV: FCGV) ("FCGI", or the "Company") announced today the receipt of the clearance decision from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica ("COFECE") with respect to the pending sale of its Mexico Business Unit to Heliostar Metals Ltd. COFECE approval was the final substantive regulatory approval required prior to closing of the sale of the Mexico Business Unit, which is anticipated in late October or early November 2024.

About Florida Canyon Gold Inc.

FCGI is a Canadian-based junior gold producer with assets in the United States and Mexico. The principal operating assets of FCGI are the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada and San Agustin mine in Mexico. The Corporation also holds the El Castillo mine, La Colorada mine, Cerro del Gallo project, and San Antonio project (which is subject to an option agreement with Heliostar Metals Limited), all located in Mexico. FCGI has entered into a binding agreement to sell its interests in the San Agustin mine, El Castillo mine, La Colorada mine, Cerro del Gallo project and San Antonio project to Heliostar Metals Ltd.

