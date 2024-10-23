Pensacola, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Grace + Grey Medspa is thrilled to announce the addition of Liz deChadenedes, an experienced Registered Nurse and renowned aesthetic injector, to their team. With over eight years of experience in the field, Liz brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to Grace + Grey, solidifying the medspa's commitment to providing the highest quality aesthetic services.

Liz's dedication to excellence has earned her multiple accolades, including being named 'Best Injector in Atlanta' by Jezebel magazine for 2024. She is also listed in the prestigious 'Best Aesthetic Injectors in America' national directory, reflecting her reputation as a leader in the aesthetic industry. Liz is relocating from the Atlanta area to Pensacola, where she looks forward to sharing her expertise and enhancing the beauty of the local community.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at Grace + Grey Medspa and to bring my passion for aesthetic medicine to Pensacola," said Liz deChadenedes. "I believe in a personalized approach to beauty and wellness, and I can't wait to help my clients achieve their aesthetic goals using the latest techniques and products."

Grace + Grey Medspa is committed to providing state-of-the-art services that cater to the unique needs of each client. Their comprehensive range of injectable treatments includes popular options such as Botox, Volux, Voluma, Restylane, and Skinvive. These advanced injectables are designed to enhance natural beauty, restore youthful vitality, and promote overall skin health.

About Grace + Grey Medspa: Located in the heart of Pensacola, Grace + Grey Medspa is dedicated to providing cutting-edge aesthetic treatments in a serene and welcoming environment. Their expert team is focused on delivering personalized care and exceptional results, using the latest technologies and techniques in the field of aesthetic medicine. From injectables to skincare, Grace + Grey Medspa offers a wide array of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Experience the expertise of Liz deChadenedes and the full range of services offered at Grace + Grey Medspa. Schedule your appointment today by visiting graceandgreymedspa.com or calling us directly at (850) 741-2006.

