A new nanodrug development company - MegaPro Biomedical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MegaPro", Taiwan OTC Stock Code: 6827) announced today that Dr. Hsu Yuanhung, vice president of the R&D Department, will head to Oslo, Norway on behalf of MegaPro to participate in the Contrast Media Research Symposium 2024, which is held biannually by the World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS), and orally announce the research results of MPB-2354, an allogeneic stem cell preparation with excellent anti-inflammatory effects and dual functions in vivo imaging tracking, in the field of cell therapy. Major international developer research units and pharmaceutical companies are participating in WMIS, including internationally renowned manufacturers such as GE, Bayer, Bracco, and Guerbet.

Dr. Hsu Yuanhung of MegaPro states that MPB-2354 has developed into an allogeneic stem cell preparation with both excellent anti-inflammatory effects and vivo imaging tracking functions, due to a combination of its independently developed iron oxide nanoparticles (IOP) and allogeneic adipose stem cells nanoparticle technology platforms. As a result of its new innovative structure, the MPB-2354 possesses the following advantages;

(1) The MRI imaging capabilities and stem cell phagocytosis efficiency of the IOP are superior to similar products. Vitro and animal experiments have verified its MRI imaging tracking capabilities, and the imaging effect is stronger and lasts longer.

(2) Higher phagocytosis also changes the original morphology and function of stem cells. The IOP also comes with complete preclinical and clinical safety data, which lowers safety concerns regarding future human clinical trials of the MPB-2354.

(3) The anti-inflammatory ability of cells can be strengthened, as the iron oxide component in the IOP has the potential to regulate iron-related metabolic pathways in cells, causing the active ability of the IDO1 to increase after being phagocytized by MSC (IOP-ADSC), thereby opening the positive feedback loop of immune regulation of the MSC and strengthening immunosuppressive capabilities.

The MPB-2354 cell therapy product developed by MegaPro has demonstrated imaging capabilities during research. Under the irradiation of MRI T2* sequence, it has illustrated the function of implanted cell tracking, which can ensure the quality of cell therapy and monitor post-injection information such as cell location, survival status and activity, which will play an important role in formulating clinical treatment plans. At the same time, according to our pre-clinical experimental results, MPB-2354 (IOP-labeled ADSC) has a significantly improved anti-inflammatory response when compared with pure ADSC. MPB-2354 is an allogeneic stem cell preparation that has both excellent anti-inflammatory effects and in-vivo imaging tracking functions. It possesses advantages that are not currently available in similar commercial products and holds strong potential to become a clinical alternative treatment option.

