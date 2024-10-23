

Dr Sachio Semmoto, appointed Chairman of the Board for Valuufy, Inc.

TOKYO, Oct 23, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Valuufy, a sustainability assessment startup, today announced the appointment of Dr Sachio Semmoto as Chairman of the Board. This strategic move comes at a critical juncture for the sustainability sector. It also emphasizes Valuufy's commitment to transform how organizations measure and create sustainable value."The sustainability sector is at a critical inflection point, facing challenges such as greenwashing and lack of standardized metrics, but also unprecedented opportunities," said Dr Semmoto. "Valuufy's approach to redefining sustainability measurement through the ValuuCompass has the potential to create significant positive change. I am committed to leveraging my experience to help Valuufy become a global leader in driving meaningful, measurable sustainability practices."Dr Semmoto, brings over five decades of experience in building transformative companies. His track record includes co-founding KDDI, one of Asia's largest telecommunication providers and a Fortune Global 500 Company, founding eAccess and EMOBILE (now Y! Mobile), and serving as Executive Chairman of RENOVA, a leading renewable energy company in Japan."Dr Semmoto's joining Valuufy at this stage in his career, especially given the current challenges in the sustainability sector, is a testament to the potential of our mission," said Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy. "His expertise in scaling businesses from start-up to industry leaders aligns with our ambitions to redefine sustainability assessment worldwide."Dr Semmoto's career spans both academia and industry. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida and has held professorships at Keio University and visiting professorships at UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, and Stanford University. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, including founding the Frances & Sachio Semmoto Foundation, which provides educational opportunities to students from Asia-Pacific nationsThis appointment underscores Valuufy's commitment to combining expertise and innovative technology to address the pressing sustainability challenges facing businesses today.Following this announcement, Valuufy will be sharing a comprehensive analysis of leading sustainability ratings frameworks against the ValuuCompass, illustrating where they fall short in comprehensively analyzing true stakeholder impact and value creation.About ValuufyValuufy seeks to transform how the world understands and acts on sustainability. Founded in 2024, Valuufy, Inc is a registered Japanese startup in Kyoto, Japan, born of 10 years' academic value research at Doshisha University and the Value Research Center. Led by an international team with expertise in value creation, sustainability and ESG, Valuufy provides new standards that transform how companies assess, manage, and leverage their sustainability efforts. For more on Valuufy and its impact on shaping the future of sustainability strategies, visit www.valuufy.com.Contact:Kyle Barnes090-9742-0860news@valuufy.comSource: Valuufy IncCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.