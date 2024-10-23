Das Instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2024

The instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024



Das Instrument 2LK CA66980W1041 NOVA CANNABIS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2024

The instrument 2LK CA66980W1041 NOVA CANNABIS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024



Das Instrument 8F30 AU0000356982 BROOKSIDE ENERGY DEF EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2024

The instrument 8F30 AU0000356982 BROOKSIDE ENERGY DEF EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard