Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Another Strong Quarter of Earnings at $7.2 Million, Year to Date Earnings of $21.1 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Year to date earnings totaled $21.1 million as compared to $20.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $5.42, representing an increase of $0.20 per share, or 3.9%. Third quarter earnings per share totaled $1.84, which represented a decrease of $0.01 per diluted share from the third quarter 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, deposit balances totaled $1.825 billion, an increase of $51.2 million, or 2.9%, from December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, deposit balances increased $52.5 million, or 3.0%. Non-interest deposits totaled $409.4 million, which represented 22.4% of total deposits. During the third quarter non-interest deposits grew $19.8 million, or 5.1%.

"We are extremely pleased that deposit balances are increasing again," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "The rate of increase in the cost of our deposits also slowed. The combination of these two is a tremendous relief. Seeing an expansion in our net interest margin in the quarter was a pleasant surprise and should bode well for us to wrap up another successful year."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2024:

  • As of September 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $997.1 million, representing a decrease from December 31, 2023 of $45.3 million. Gross loans decreased during the third quarter by $18.3 million as originations remained soft.

  • For the third quarter, return on assets was 1.37%. The Bank's return on assets year to date increased to 1.37% from 1.34% one year ago.

  • The Bank's year to date return on equity was 13.25% as compared to 15.31% one year ago. For the third quarter, return on equity was 12.82%. The decrease in return on equity was primarily related to an increasing capital base. Year to date earnings and a reduction in unrealized loss on available for sale securities have increased the Bank's capital position.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $186.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $117.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank has made a concerted effort to maintain large cash balances through security sales and paydowns without full reinvestment of principal, and through deposit growth that occurred during the third quarter.

Investments
The book value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $890.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.6 million from December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, $131.6 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to $139.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on securities have decreased from $67.3 million as of December 31, 2023 to $47.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had not realized any losses on security sales. In 2023, the Bank realized $2.3 million in security losses through September 30, 2023.

Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans decreased $18.3 million from the prior quarter and totaled $997.1 million as of September 30, 2024. Gross loans have decreased $45.3 million from December 31, 2023. During 2024, auto dealer loans have decreased $20.2 million, commercial real estate loans have decreased $18.1 million, and multifamily loans are down $11.4 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.32% of gross loans as compared to 1.26% one year ago. The Bank allocated $1,506,000 to the loan loss provisions through the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,828,000 through the third quarter of 2023. The balance in the allowance for credit losses was $13.1 million at September 30, 2024.

Credit quality remains strong. Non-performing loans represented 0.28% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.23% as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits
Total deposits increased by $52.5 million from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024. Year to date, the Bank's cost of funds was 1.68%.

Equity
GAAP capital reflected an increase of $54.1 million from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $30.0 million from December 31, 2023. Earnings during those time periods along with significant reductions in unrealized losses on available for sale securities bolstered the Bank's capital position. The capital to assets ratio was 11.0% as of September 30, 2024.

Earnings
Net Interest Income
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $47.2 million as compared to $49.2 million during the same period one year ago. The decrease from the prior year was due to rapidly increasing costs on deposits. Deposit rates changed substantially due to an increase in fed funds rates along with competition for deposits. Higher rates have benefited the Bank's assets. Income from loans increased $4.9 million, securities income increased $3.9 million, and cash income increased $1.0 million as compared to the prior year.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million over the prior quarter. Deposit costs continued to rise during the quarter, however, the rate of increase slowed substantially. Deposit balances also grew, which enabled the Bank to hold more cash on hand, invest in securities, and resulted in higher interest income for the quarter. Interest expense increased from the prior quarter by $330,000, or 4.2%, while interest income increased $1.4 million, or 6.1%.

The net interest margin was 3.14% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 3.29% during the first nine months of 2023. The margin has been adversely affected by deposit costs. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 the net interest margin showed improvement over the same quarter one year ago. The quarterly margin was 3.22% as compared to 3.07% one year ago.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $15.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to $12.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. The primary driver for the increase in non-interest income was a reduction in realized losses on available for sale securities. Available for sale security losses totaled $2.3 million through September 30, 2023 and no security losses were realized through September 30, 2024. Insurance commissions also increased $639,000 and wealth management commissions increased $298,000.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to $34.8 million in the first nine months of 2023. The increase in costs totaled $738,000, or 2.1%.

Increases in salary and benefits were primarily responsible for the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $540,000, or 2.7%. In late 2023, the Bank applied for and recorded a $3.9 million reduction in payroll taxes due to the Employee Retention Tax Credit. To date, the Bank's application has not been reviewed or approved by the IRS.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 57.0% in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to 56.8% in the first nine months of 2023.

About Cashmere Valley Bank
Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

33,150

$

21,484

$

26,859

Interest bearing deposits

149,764

134,051

105,325

Fed funds sold

3,982

3,578

2,662

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

186,896

159,113

134,846

Securities available for sale

711,205

652,136

600,278

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $17, $18 and $21, respectively

131,558

133,434

141,258

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,891

2,936

2,505

Loans held for sale

964

673

1,223

Loans

997,119

1,015,444

1,026,040

Allowance for credit losses

(13,134

)

(13,198

)

(13,252

)

Net loans

983,985

1,002,246

1,012,788

Premises and equipment

19,645

20,097

21,061

Accrued interest receivable

9,466

9,416

8,734

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

97

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,428

27,212

26,628

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,576

Intangibles

2,964

3,152

3,557

Mortgage servicing rights

2,460

2,477

2,567

Net deferred tax assets

15,548

18,394

23,735

Other assets

10,152

14,404

12,302

Total assets

$

2,112,838

$

2,053,366

$

1,999,155

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

409,407

$

389,580

$

441,561

Savings and interest-bearing demand

928,238

918,205

1,008,861

Time

487,341

464,688

346,346

Total deposits

1,824,986

1,772,473

1,796,768

Accrued interest payable

2,991

2,642

1,476

Short-term borrowings

37,000

48,322

8,267

Other liabilities

15,007

11,725

14,243

Total liabilities

1,879,984

1,835,162

1,820,754

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990;
6/30/2024 -- 3,890,990; 9/30/2023 -- 3,883,981

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

5,233

5,184

4,782

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

294,578

290,710

272,400

Other comprehensive income

(50,652

)

(61,360

)

(82,171

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

232,375

217,750

178,227

Noncontrolling interest

479

454

174

Total shareholders' equity

232,854

218,204

178,401

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,112,838

$

2,053,366

$

1,999,155

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Interest Income

Loans

$

13,210

$

13,264

$

12,115

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

2,193

1,458

1,448

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

7,921

7,145

6,254

Tax-exempt

348

344

372

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

759

786

778

Tax-exempt

24

47

46

Total interest income

24,455

23,044

21,013

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,560

7,166

4,709

Short-term borrowings

548

612

49

Total interest expense

8,108

7,778

4,758

Net interest income

16,347

15,266

16,255

Provision for Credit Losses

904

657

743

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,443

14,609

15,512

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

543

502

553

Mortgage banking operations

399

463

465

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

--

--

Brokerage commissions

346

349

247

Insurance commissions and fees

2,177

2,225

1,830

Net interchange income (expense)

1,169

1,131

1,188

BOLI cash value

216

203

180

Dividends from correspondent banks

60

59

19

Other

303

309

298

Total non-interest income

5,213

5,241

4,780

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,781

6,537

6,374

Occupancy and equipment

818

855

1,041

Audits and examinations

108

195

157

State and local business and occupation taxes

374

239

346

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

244

224

265

Legal and professional fees

290

303

232

Check losses and charge-offs

115

148

185

Low income housing investment losses

157

169

153

Data processing

1,555

1,578

1,657

Product delivery

354

369

301

Other

1,073

1,087

817

Total non-interest expense

11,869

11,704

11,528

Income before income taxes

8,787

8,146

8,764

Income Taxes

1,587

1,472

1,574

Net income

$

7,200

$

6,674

$

7,190

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

25

27

7

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

7,175

$

6,647

$

7,183

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.84

$

1.71

$

1.85

Diluted

$

1.84

$

1.71

$

1.85

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the nine months ended,

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Interest Income

Loans

$

39,495

$

34,626

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

4,949

3,906

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

22,286

17,797

Tax-exempt

969

1,529

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

2,330

2,364

Tax-exempt

118

138

Total interest income

70,147

60,360

Interest Expense

Deposits

21,177

11,096

Short-term borrowings

1,768

108

Total interest expense

22,945

11,204

Net interest income

47,202

49,156

Provision for Credit Losses

1,506

1,828

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

45,696

47,328

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,504

1,656

Mortgage banking operations

1,152

1,140

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

(2,258

)

Brokerage commissions

1,065

767

Insurance commissions and fees

6,352

5,713

Net interchange income (expense)

3,467

3,700

BOLI cash value

619

523

Dividends from correspondent banks

153

66

Other

868

867

Total non-interest income

15,180

12,174

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

20,387

19,847

Occupancy and equipment

2,553

2,988

Audits and examinations

486

353

State and local business and occupation taxes

947

1,001

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

712

788

Legal and professional fees

834

740

Check losses and charge-offs

382

454

Low income housing investment losses

327

479

Data processing

4,732

4,696

Product delivery

1,054

931

Other

3,153

2,552

Total non-interest expense

35,567

34,829

Income before income taxes

25,309

24,673

Income Taxes

4,152

4,356

Net income

$

21,157

$

20,317

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

57

23

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

21,100

20,294

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

5.43

$

5.23

Diluted

$

5.42

$

5.22

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank


View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.