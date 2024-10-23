Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Another Strong Quarter of Earnings at $7.2 Million, Year to Date Earnings of $21.1 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Year to date earnings totaled $21.1 million as compared to $20.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $5.42, representing an increase of $0.20 per share, or 3.9%. Third quarter earnings per share totaled $1.84, which represented a decrease of $0.01 per diluted share from the third quarter 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, deposit balances totaled $1.825 billion, an increase of $51.2 million, or 2.9%, from December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, deposit balances increased $52.5 million, or 3.0%. Non-interest deposits totaled $409.4 million, which represented 22.4% of total deposits. During the third quarter non-interest deposits grew $19.8 million, or 5.1%.

"We are extremely pleased that deposit balances are increasing again," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "The rate of increase in the cost of our deposits also slowed. The combination of these two is a tremendous relief. Seeing an expansion in our net interest margin in the quarter was a pleasant surprise and should bode well for us to wrap up another successful year."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2024:

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $997.1 million, representing a decrease from December 31, 2023 of $45.3 million. Gross loans decreased during the third quarter by $18.3 million as originations remained soft.

For the third quarter, return on assets was 1.37%. The Bank's return on assets year to date increased to 1.37% from 1.34% one year ago.

The Bank's year to date return on equity was 13.25% as compared to 15.31% one year ago. For the third quarter, return on equity was 12.82%. The decrease in return on equity was primarily related to an increasing capital base. Year to date earnings and a reduction in unrealized loss on available for sale securities have increased the Bank's capital position.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $186.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $117.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank has made a concerted effort to maintain large cash balances through security sales and paydowns without full reinvestment of principal, and through deposit growth that occurred during the third quarter.

Investments

The book value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $890.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.6 million from December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, $131.6 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to $139.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on securities have decreased from $67.3 million as of December 31, 2023 to $47.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had not realized any losses on security sales. In 2023, the Bank realized $2.3 million in security losses through September 30, 2023.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans decreased $18.3 million from the prior quarter and totaled $997.1 million as of September 30, 2024. Gross loans have decreased $45.3 million from December 31, 2023. During 2024, auto dealer loans have decreased $20.2 million, commercial real estate loans have decreased $18.1 million, and multifamily loans are down $11.4 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.32% of gross loans as compared to 1.26% one year ago. The Bank allocated $1,506,000 to the loan loss provisions through the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,828,000 through the third quarter of 2023. The balance in the allowance for credit losses was $13.1 million at September 30, 2024.

Credit quality remains strong. Non-performing loans represented 0.28% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.23% as of September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $52.5 million from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024. Year to date, the Bank's cost of funds was 1.68%.

Equity

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $54.1 million from September 30, 2023, and an increase of $30.0 million from December 31, 2023. Earnings during those time periods along with significant reductions in unrealized losses on available for sale securities bolstered the Bank's capital position. The capital to assets ratio was 11.0% as of September 30, 2024.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $47.2 million as compared to $49.2 million during the same period one year ago. The decrease from the prior year was due to rapidly increasing costs on deposits. Deposit rates changed substantially due to an increase in fed funds rates along with competition for deposits. Higher rates have benefited the Bank's assets. Income from loans increased $4.9 million, securities income increased $3.9 million, and cash income increased $1.0 million as compared to the prior year.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million over the prior quarter. Deposit costs continued to rise during the quarter, however, the rate of increase slowed substantially. Deposit balances also grew, which enabled the Bank to hold more cash on hand, invest in securities, and resulted in higher interest income for the quarter. Interest expense increased from the prior quarter by $330,000, or 4.2%, while interest income increased $1.4 million, or 6.1%.

The net interest margin was 3.14% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 3.29% during the first nine months of 2023. The margin has been adversely affected by deposit costs. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 the net interest margin showed improvement over the same quarter one year ago. The quarterly margin was 3.22% as compared to 3.07% one year ago.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $15.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to $12.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. The primary driver for the increase in non-interest income was a reduction in realized losses on available for sale securities. Available for sale security losses totaled $2.3 million through September 30, 2023 and no security losses were realized through September 30, 2024. Insurance commissions also increased $639,000 and wealth management commissions increased $298,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $35.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to $34.8 million in the first nine months of 2023. The increase in costs totaled $738,000, or 2.1%.

Increases in salary and benefits were primarily responsible for the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $540,000, or 2.7%. In late 2023, the Bank applied for and recorded a $3.9 million reduction in payroll taxes due to the Employee Retention Tax Credit. To date, the Bank's application has not been reviewed or approved by the IRS.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 57.0% in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to 56.8% in the first nine months of 2023.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 33,150 $ 21,484 $ 26,859 Interest bearing deposits 149,764 134,051 105,325 Fed funds sold 3,982 3,578 2,662 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 186,896 159,113 134,846 Securities available for sale 711,205 652,136 600,278 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $17, $18 and $21, respectively 131,558 133,434 141,258 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,891 2,936 2,505 Loans held for sale 964 673 1,223 Loans 997,119 1,015,444 1,026,040 Allowance for credit losses (13,134 ) (13,198 ) (13,252 ) Net loans 983,985 1,002,246 1,012,788 Premises and equipment 19,645 20,097 21,061 Accrued interest receivable 9,466 9,416 8,734 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 97 97 Bank Owned Life Insurance 27,428 27,212 26,628 Goodwill 7,579 7,579 7,576 Intangibles 2,964 3,152 3,557 Mortgage servicing rights 2,460 2,477 2,567 Net deferred tax assets 15,548 18,394 23,735 Other assets 10,152 14,404 12,302 Total assets $ 2,112,838 $ 2,053,366 $ 1,999,155 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 409,407 $ 389,580 $ 441,561 Savings and interest-bearing demand 928,238 918,205 1,008,861 Time 487,341 464,688 346,346 Total deposits 1,824,986 1,772,473 1,796,768 Accrued interest payable 2,991 2,642 1,476 Short-term borrowings 37,000 48,322 8,267 Other liabilities 15,007 11,725 14,243 Total liabilities 1,879,984 1,835,162 1,820,754 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2024 -- 3,890,990;

6/30/2024 -- 3,890,990; 9/30/2023 -- 3,883,981 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 5,233 5,184 4,782 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 294,578 290,710 272,400 Other comprehensive income (50,652 ) (61,360 ) (82,171 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 232,375 217,750 178,227 Noncontrolling interest 479 454 174 Total shareholders' equity 232,854 218,204 178,401 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,112,838 $ 2,053,366 $ 1,999,155

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 13,210 $ 13,264 $ 12,115 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,193 1,458 1,448 Securities available for sale: Taxable 7,921 7,145 6,254 Tax-exempt 348 344 372 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 759 786 778 Tax-exempt 24 47 46 Total interest income 24,455 23,044 21,013 Interest Expense Deposits 7,560 7,166 4,709 Short-term borrowings 548 612 49 Total interest expense 8,108 7,778 4,758 Net interest income 16,347 15,266 16,255 Provision for Credit Losses 904 657 743 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,443 14,609 15,512 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 543 502 553 Mortgage banking operations 399 463 465 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- -- -- Brokerage commissions 346 349 247 Insurance commissions and fees 2,177 2,225 1,830 Net interchange income (expense) 1,169 1,131 1,188 BOLI cash value 216 203 180 Dividends from correspondent banks 60 59 19 Other 303 309 298 Total non-interest income 5,213 5,241 4,780 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,781 6,537 6,374 Occupancy and equipment 818 855 1,041 Audits and examinations 108 195 157 State and local business and occupation taxes 374 239 346 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 244 224 265 Legal and professional fees 290 303 232 Check losses and charge-offs 115 148 185 Low income housing investment losses 157 169 153 Data processing 1,555 1,578 1,657 Product delivery 354 369 301 Other 1,073 1,087 817 Total non-interest expense 11,869 11,704 11,528 Income before income taxes 8,787 8,146 8,764 Income Taxes 1,587 1,472 1,574 Net income $ 7,200 $ 6,674 $ 7,190 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 27 7 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 7,175 $ 6,647 $ 7,183 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.71 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.71 $ 1.85

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the nine months ended, September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 39,495 $ 34,626 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 4,949 3,906 Securities available for sale: Taxable 22,286 17,797 Tax-exempt 969 1,529 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 2,330 2,364 Tax-exempt 118 138 Total interest income 70,147 60,360 Interest Expense Deposits 21,177 11,096 Short-term borrowings 1,768 108 Total interest expense 22,945 11,204 Net interest income 47,202 49,156 Provision for Credit Losses 1,506 1,828 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 45,696 47,328 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,504 1,656 Mortgage banking operations 1,152 1,140 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale -- (2,258 ) Brokerage commissions 1,065 767 Insurance commissions and fees 6,352 5,713 Net interchange income (expense) 3,467 3,700 BOLI cash value 619 523 Dividends from correspondent banks 153 66 Other 868 867 Total non-interest income 15,180 12,174 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,387 19,847 Occupancy and equipment 2,553 2,988 Audits and examinations 486 353 State and local business and occupation taxes 947 1,001 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 712 788 Legal and professional fees 834 740 Check losses and charge-offs 382 454 Low income housing investment losses 327 479 Data processing 4,732 4,696 Product delivery 1,054 931 Other 3,153 2,552 Total non-interest expense 35,567 34,829 Income before income taxes 25,309 24,673 Income Taxes 4,152 4,356 Net income $ 21,157 $ 20,317 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 57 23 Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 21,100 20,294 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 5.43 $ 5.23 Diluted $ 5.42 $ 5.22

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com