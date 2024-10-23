Xurrent, the leading SaaS-based service management software platform, proudly announces its comprehensive rebrand from 4me. This strategic move is designed to better align with the company's rapid growth across the BENELUX region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and highlights its dedication to empowering local partners and customers with innovative service management solutions.

Xurrent delivers an easy-to-deploy, highly automated platform that enables IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, and foster seamless collaboration. This AI-forward platform helps businesses across the BENELUX region achieve more predictable service outcomes while adapting quickly to changing market demands.

The rebrand to Xurrent underscores a stronger focus on driving rapid innovation and enhancing dynamic cross-collaboration for platform users. Xurrent customers can now benefit from faster time-to-value and a lower total cost of ownership.

"Rebranding to Xurrent is a pivotal step toward delivering on our commitment to helping BENELUX enterprises enhance their service management operations with modern, AI-driven solutions," said Kevin McGibben, CEO of Xurrent. "Our platform is designed to empower partners and customers across the region to innovate, deliver exceptional service experiences, and meet the evolving needs of their industries."

Partnering to Accelerate Digital Transformation in BENELUX

Xurrent's rebrand reinforces its focus on collaborating with key regional partners like onITnow and Stefanini to accelerate digital transformation efforts throughout the BENELUX region.

"With Xurrent's advanced AI capabilities and ease of deployment, our customers in the BENELUX region can transform their IT operations and deliver faster, more reliable services," said Derk van Wijk, CEO of onITnow. "We've seen immediate improvements in operational efficiency, thanks to the platform's low-code, out-of-the-box solutions that allow for rapid implementation."

Jerome Mayer, ITSM Solution Manager at Stefanini Group, added, "Xurrent provides our clients with the tools to optimize service delivery with minimal effort, improving their agility and performance. Its AI-driven features and user-friendly interface are critical in helping our clients stay competitive and future-ready."

Upcoming Participation at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Xurrent will also be showcasing its latest innovations in service management at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, taking place from November 7-11, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. This event will provide Xurrent with the opportunity to highlight how its platform is shaping the future of IT and business service delivery for enterprises across the BENELUX region.

About Xurrent

Xurrent is transforming service management for the modern enterprise.

The Xurrent platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management through its AI-forward, service-oriented, and multi-tenant SaaS architecture. It automates cross-functional workflows, enabling frictionless service delivery that significantly enhances business outcomes. Xurrent is designed to be Easy, Advanced, and Complete-providing an intuitive user experience, cutting-edge capabilities, and comprehensive features that make it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. With a strong focus on ease of use and deployment, Xurrent empowers organizations to achieve exceptional results with minimal effort.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide trust Xurrent to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. In 2023, Xurrent was recognized for the third consecutive year as a Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice in the 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms. For more information, visit www.xurrent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022604958/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

David Libby

Email: david.libby@xurrent.com

Phone: 415-518-6611