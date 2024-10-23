DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, it purchased a total of 122,764 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 22/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 122,764 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.24 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.30 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2807

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,467,528 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,467,528. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 1,048 4.2400 08:05:38 1J4X9ZKCQ Euronext Dublin 208 4.2400 08:05:38 1J4X9ZKCR Euronext Dublin 1,085 4.2550 08:20:00 1J4X9ZKR0 Euronext Dublin 290 4.2500 08:20:00 1J4X9ZKR1 Euronext Dublin 500 4.2550 08:20:00 1J4X9ZKR2 Euronext Dublin 813 4.2400 08:47:36 1J4X9ZLE1 Euronext Dublin 1,750 4.2450 11:56:35 1J4X9ZP7S Euronext Dublin 5,722 4.2450 11:56:35 1J4X9ZP7Q Euronext Dublin 3,400 4.2450 11:56:37 1J4X9ZP81 Euronext Dublin 6,744 4.2450 11:56:37 1J4X9ZP82 Euronext Dublin 558 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP96 Euronext Dublin 3,734 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP97 Euronext Dublin 575 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP99 Euronext Dublin 2,683 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP98 Euronext Dublin 3,365 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP9A Euronext Dublin 236 4.2350 11:58:15 1J4X9ZP9B Euronext Dublin 6,416 4.2600 12:02:02 1J4X9ZPCX Euronext Dublin 847 4.2600 12:02:08 1J4X9ZPD4 Euronext Dublin 484 4.2600 12:02:08 1J4X9ZPD5 Euronext Dublin 649 4.2500 13:17:27 1J4X9ZQMA Euronext Dublin 500 4.2600 13:48:11 1J4X9ZR1W Euronext Dublin 302 4.2600 13:59:47 1J4X9ZR8B Euronext Dublin 237 4.2950 14:09:51 1J4X9ZRF8 Euronext Dublin 287 4.2900 14:21:25 1J4X9ZRQF Euronext Dublin 948 4.2900 14:21:25 1J4X9ZRQG Euronext Dublin 950 4.2900 14:21:25 1J4X9ZRQH Euronext Dublin 2,578 4.3000 14:36:38 1J4X9ZSCF Euronext Dublin 6,249 4.3000 14:36:38 1J4X9ZSCG Euronext Dublin 6,699 4.3000 14:36:40 1J4X9ZSCM Euronext Dublin 4,353 4.3000 14:36:40 1J4X9ZSCL Euronext Dublin 4,839 4.3000 14:45:14 1J4X9ZSKJ Euronext Dublin 6,397 4.3000 14:45:14 1J4X9ZSKI Euronext Dublin 5,015 4.3000 14:45:17 1J4X9ZSKN Euronext Dublin 802 4.3000 14:45:17 1J4X9ZSKP Euronext Dublin 4,018 4.3000 14:58:08 1J4X9ZSYS Euronext Dublin 3,735 4.3000 14:58:08 1J4X9ZSYT Euronext Dublin 2,050 4.2950 15:05:23 1J4X9ZT67 Euronext Dublin 2,701 4.2950 15:05:23 1J4X9ZT68 Euronext Dublin 3,222 4.2950 15:25:35 1J4X9ZTVP Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2950 15:25:35 1J4X9ZTVQ Euronext Dublin 957 4.2950 15:25:35 1J4X9ZTVR Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.2950 15:25:35 1J4X9ZTVS Euronext Dublin 214 4.2950 15:25:35 1J4X9ZTVT Euronext Dublin 7,842 4.3000 15:44:16 1J4X9ZUAR Euronext Dublin 4,525 4.3000 15:44:17 1J4X9ZUAU Euronext Dublin 1,590 4.3000 15:55:44 1J4X9ZUJK Euronext Dublin 5,180 4.3000 15:58:55 1J4X9ZUL8 Euronext Dublin 542 4.3000 15:58:56 1J4X9ZULB Euronext Dublin 873 4.3000 15:58:56 1J4X9ZULC Euronext Dublin 183 4.2900 16:00:30 1J4X9ZUMP Euronext Dublin 549 4.2900 16:00:30 1J4X9ZUMQ Euronext Dublin 736 4.2950 16:09:56 1J4X9ZUZS Euronext Dublin 384 4.2950 16:09:56 1J4X9ZUZT Euronext Dublin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: POS TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 354468 EQS News ID: 2013855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013855&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)