Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:08 Uhr
2,100 Euro
+0,045
+2,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,19008:58
Dow Jones News
23.10.2024 08:34 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
23 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 October 2024 it purchased a total of 182,613 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           159,346     23,267 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.145     GBP1.774 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.115     GBP1.768 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.135451    GBP1.770287

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,098,240 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4910       2.125         XDUB      08:10:56      00071974999TRLO0 
1885       2.120         XDUB      08:10:58      00071975003TRLO0 
3298       2.120         XDUB      08:10:58      00071975004TRLO0 
5856       2.125         XDUB      08:50:11      00071976145TRLO0 
1177       2.125         XDUB      08:58:42      00071976409TRLO0 
5131       2.115         XDUB      09:33:28      00071977835TRLO0 
5220       2.125         XDUB      09:36:52      00071978013TRLO0 
5672       2.130         XDUB      10:22:06      00071979220TRLO0 
4987       2.130         XDUB      10:22:06      00071979221TRLO0 
1000       2.130         XDUB      10:22:06      00071979222TRLO0 
4800       2.130         XDUB      10:22:06      00071979223TRLO0 
4862       2.125         XDUB      10:22:09      00071979228TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      10:51:51      00071980426TRLO0 
5360       2.125         XDUB      11:24:51      00071981281TRLO0 
47        2.135         XDUB      12:13:56      00071982891TRLO0 
4725       2.140         XDUB      12:53:40      00071984622TRLO0 
4759       2.140         XDUB      12:53:40      00071984623TRLO0 
5726       2.140         XDUB      12:53:40      00071984624TRLO0 
5270       2.140         XDUB      13:30:02      00071985660TRLO0 
14111      2.140         XDUB      13:30:02      00071985661TRLO0 
5461       2.135         XDUB      14:07:31      00071986871TRLO0 
3144       2.135         XDUB      14:07:39      00071986874TRLO0 
2192       2.135         XDUB      14:18:39      00071987433TRLO0 
3804       2.135         XDUB      14:18:39      00071987434TRLO0 
1813       2.135         XDUB      14:18:39      00071987435TRLO0 
1177       2.140         XDUB      14:42:39      00071988961TRLO0 
9219       2.140         XDUB      15:10:09      00071991572TRLO0 
1000       2.140         XDUB      15:10:09      00071991573TRLO0 
641       2.140         XDUB      15:35:58      00071994055TRLO0 
536       2.140         XDUB      15:35:58      00071994056TRLO0 
46        2.140         XDUB      16:00:28      00071995648TRLO0 
1000       2.140         XDUB      16:00:28      00071995649TRLO0 
2019       2.140         XDUB      16:00:28      00071995650TRLO0 
551       2.140         XDUB      16:00:28      00071995651TRLO0 
17664      2.145         XDUB      16:04:58      00071996040TRLO0 
420       2.145         XDUB      16:04:58      00071996041TRLO0 
6301       2.145         XDUB      16:06:58      00071996225TRLO0 
1000       2.145         XDUB      16:06:58      00071996226TRLO0 
11562      2.145         XDUB      16:06:58      00071996227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
871       176.80        XLON      08:10:58      00071975001TRLO0 
2079       176.80        XLON      08:10:58      00071975002TRLO0 
2842       176.80        XLON      09:00:34      00071976506TRLO0 
78        176.80        XLON      09:00:34      00071976507TRLO0 
1843       176.80        XLON      09:03:29      00071976626TRLO0 
983       176.80        XLON      09:33:28      00071977825TRLO0 
2699       176.80        XLON      09:33:28      00071977826TRLO0 
3206       177.40        XLON      10:22:09      00071979227TRLO0 
3137       177.20        XLON      10:30:39      00071979690TRLO0 
2936       177.00        XLON      10:51:51      00071980425TRLO0 
2327       177.40        XLON      10:54:49      00071980487TRLO0 
266       177.40        XLON      10:54:49      00071980488TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  354467 
EQS News ID:  2013827 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013827&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.