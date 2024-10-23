DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 October 2024 it purchased a total of 182,613 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 159,346 23,267 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.145 GBP1.774 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.115 GBP1.768 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.135451 GBP1.770287

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,098,240 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4910 2.125 XDUB 08:10:56 00071974999TRLO0 1885 2.120 XDUB 08:10:58 00071975003TRLO0 3298 2.120 XDUB 08:10:58 00071975004TRLO0 5856 2.125 XDUB 08:50:11 00071976145TRLO0 1177 2.125 XDUB 08:58:42 00071976409TRLO0 5131 2.115 XDUB 09:33:28 00071977835TRLO0 5220 2.125 XDUB 09:36:52 00071978013TRLO0 5672 2.130 XDUB 10:22:06 00071979220TRLO0 4987 2.130 XDUB 10:22:06 00071979221TRLO0 1000 2.130 XDUB 10:22:06 00071979222TRLO0 4800 2.130 XDUB 10:22:06 00071979223TRLO0 4862 2.125 XDUB 10:22:09 00071979228TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 10:51:51 00071980426TRLO0 5360 2.125 XDUB 11:24:51 00071981281TRLO0 47 2.135 XDUB 12:13:56 00071982891TRLO0 4725 2.140 XDUB 12:53:40 00071984622TRLO0 4759 2.140 XDUB 12:53:40 00071984623TRLO0 5726 2.140 XDUB 12:53:40 00071984624TRLO0 5270 2.140 XDUB 13:30:02 00071985660TRLO0 14111 2.140 XDUB 13:30:02 00071985661TRLO0 5461 2.135 XDUB 14:07:31 00071986871TRLO0 3144 2.135 XDUB 14:07:39 00071986874TRLO0 2192 2.135 XDUB 14:18:39 00071987433TRLO0 3804 2.135 XDUB 14:18:39 00071987434TRLO0 1813 2.135 XDUB 14:18:39 00071987435TRLO0 1177 2.140 XDUB 14:42:39 00071988961TRLO0 9219 2.140 XDUB 15:10:09 00071991572TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 15:10:09 00071991573TRLO0 641 2.140 XDUB 15:35:58 00071994055TRLO0 536 2.140 XDUB 15:35:58 00071994056TRLO0 46 2.140 XDUB 16:00:28 00071995648TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 16:00:28 00071995649TRLO0 2019 2.140 XDUB 16:00:28 00071995650TRLO0 551 2.140 XDUB 16:00:28 00071995651TRLO0 17664 2.145 XDUB 16:04:58 00071996040TRLO0 420 2.145 XDUB 16:04:58 00071996041TRLO0 6301 2.145 XDUB 16:06:58 00071996225TRLO0 1000 2.145 XDUB 16:06:58 00071996226TRLO0 11562 2.145 XDUB 16:06:58 00071996227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 871 176.80 XLON 08:10:58 00071975001TRLO0 2079 176.80 XLON 08:10:58 00071975002TRLO0 2842 176.80 XLON 09:00:34 00071976506TRLO0 78 176.80 XLON 09:00:34 00071976507TRLO0 1843 176.80 XLON 09:03:29 00071976626TRLO0 983 176.80 XLON 09:33:28 00071977825TRLO0 2699 176.80 XLON 09:33:28 00071977826TRLO0 3206 177.40 XLON 10:22:09 00071979227TRLO0 3137 177.20 XLON 10:30:39 00071979690TRLO0 2936 177.00 XLON 10:51:51 00071980425TRLO0 2327 177.40 XLON 10:54:49 00071980487TRLO0 266 177.40 XLON 10:54:49 00071980488TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 354467 EQS News ID: 2013827 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013827&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)