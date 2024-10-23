Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, announced the listing of IGT (Infinitar) on October 23, 2024, with the IGT/USDT trading pair available to enrich the investment portfolio of LBank Exchange users.





In the current era, the gaming industry has seen a monumental rise in Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, which have become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of players and generating significant revenue. These highly competitive games have built strong communities and professional esports ecosystems. As the gaming world evolves with the rise of Web3 and blockchain technology, Infinitar is positioned to revolutionize the gaming experience. Infinitar, a Web3-based MOBA game, offers an immersive and innovative gateway to the emerging Metaverse, combining the best aspects of traditional gaming with blockchain's decentralization and digital ownership principles.

Infinitar: Redefining MOBA Gaming with Web3, NFTs, and a Player-Driven Metaverse Economy

At the core of Infinitar's appeal is its dynamic content and economic model. The game supports multiple competitive modes, including personal rankings, 3v3, and 5v5 battles, allowing players to choose their preferred gameplay style. Infinitar also features a wide variety of hero characters and customizable costumes, each with unique weapons and skills, enhancing the gaming experience. Beyond gameplay, Infinitar fosters a strong sense of community with its social system, where players can engage inside and outside the game. Additionally, the in-game NFT marketplace allows players to buy, sell, and trade rare digital items, promoting decentralized ownership and rewarding creativity.

Infinitar's strategic integration of blockchain technology extends beyond NFTs and in-game assets. The game's economic model ensures sustainability through its vast array of consumption and usage scenarios. With a player-driven ecosystem, Infinitar incentivizes active participation through a co-building model where players contribute to shaping the future of the game. As a result, the game is not only set to thrive within the growing MOBA market but also to become a prominent player in the expanding Metaverse, offering new avenues for player interaction and economic opportunity.

At the heart of Infinitar's economy is the IGT token, the game's native governance token. IGT enables players to actively participate in shaping the game's future by voting on key decisions and game parameters. It serves as the primary token across the broader Infinity World Universe, supporting various functions within the ecosystem. Players can earn IGT through staking, completing in-game tasks, and participating in the game's economy. By holding and using IGT, players gain access to exclusive rewards, further enhancing their gaming experience while contributing to the game's long-term sustainability.

IGT Tokenomics

The IGT tokenomics are designed to foster sustainable growth and align stakeholder interests. Allocation includes 15% for VC or private sale, 40% for play-to-earn rewards, 30% for ecosystem development, 12.5% for the team, and 2.5% for advisors. This structure ensures balanced incentives, with substantial rewards for active players and funds for future development. It promotes long-term engagement, community-driven growth, and strategic innovation, while ensuring the team and advisors remain committed to Infinitar's success.

