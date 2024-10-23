Leading Genomics AI Company Reaches New Milestone in Quality Management and Operational Excellence at its Italian laboratory Dante Labs

Dante Omics, a trailblazer in genomics-driven artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that its cutting-edge laboratory in Italy has been awarded the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification for "Provision of genomic Next Generation Sequencing, analysis and interpretation services." The ISO9001 certification was issued to Dante Labs Srl. This achievement marks a significant step in the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality management, ensuring the delivery of innovative and reliable genomic solutions to its global clients.

The ISO 9001 certification, the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, was awarded following a rigorous audit of Dante Omics' operational processes, quality control systems, and customer service protocols. This certification underlines the company's dedication to continuous improvement and its strategic focus on delivering excellence in genomic data analysis, precision medicine, and AI-powered solutions.

"We are thrilled to receive the ISO 9001 certification for our Italian laboratory," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Omics. "This milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to providing the highest quality genomics services. It reflects our ongoing efforts to refine our operations and offer our clients the most advanced, reliable, and efficient genomic solutions in the industry."

The certified Italian lab plays a pivotal role in Dante Omics' research and development efforts, focusing on leveraging AI to advance genomics-based diagnostics, personalized medicine, and therapeutic innovations. This certification assures clients that the company's systems and processes meet strict international standards for consistency, quality, and continuous improvement.

Dante Omics plans to build on this achievement by further expanding its research capabilities and enhancing its AI-driven genomics solutions. With the ISO 9001 certification, the company is well-positioned to continue its mission of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of genomics and artificial intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022148092/en/

Contacts:

Laura Rossi

media@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671