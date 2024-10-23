Vince will serve as the Utrecht-based investment director for both the Loomis Sayles Global Bond team and Emerging Markets Debt team, working closely with the teams' Boston-based investment directors.

Loomis, Sayles Company, the global investment manager with nearly $360 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024, is delighted to announce that Vince Verhoeven, CFA, has joined as investment director for its Global Bond team and Emerging Markets Debt team.

In this role, Vince will communicate the firm's global fixed income capabilities led by portfolio managers David Rolley, Lynda Schweitzer and Scott Service and emerging markets debt capabilities led by portfolio managers Elisabeth Colleran and Edgardo Sternberg with clients, investment consultants and prospects across Europe. Vince also will work closely with the firm's partners at Natixis Investment Managers, of which Loomis Sayles is an affiliate.

"We're pleased that Vince has joined us as we continue to strengthen our commitment to further growth in Europe," said Maurice Leger, head of institutional services at Loomis Sayles. "With growing interest in Loomis Sayles' global fixed income and emerging market debt capabilities, Vince's focus on meeting the needs of clients and consultants in the region will be invaluable."

Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Vince was with Van Lanschot Kempen for nearly eight years, where he oversaw the international distribution of their investment strategies. Vince earned a BSc in organization studies and an MSc in strategic management from Tilburg University. He is a CFAcharterholder.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $359.7 billion* in assets (as of 30 June 2024).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($43.8 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

