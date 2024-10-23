Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Li Qing: Shaping Modern Chinese Watercolor Art

A Dialogue Between East and West Showcasing Chinese Watercolor Mastery

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Splendid Aqua: An International Watercolor Art Exchange Exhibition has opened at the Chinese Culture Center in Berlin, featuring over 40 exceptional works by prominent Chinese watercolor artists, including Li Qing, Wan Ye, and Shi Qian. This exhibition provides an opportunity for international audiences to experience the evolution of contemporary Chinese watercolor painting.

At the forefront is Li Qing, Director of the Changzhou Liu Haisu Art Museum and a luminary in Chinese contemporary watercolor. His mastery of simplifying complex subjects through refined brushstrokes and delicate washes creates a visual dialogue where simplicity meets grandeur. His works, deeply rooted in the poetic sensibilities of Chinese art, embrace the luminous transparency of Western watercolor, culminating in a distinctive artistic language that resonates across cultures.

With a career spanning over two decades, Li Qing's work reflects both a deep respect for cultural heritage and a relentless pursuit of modern artistic expression. By blending the rich textures and bold strokes of Chinese ink painting with the transparency and subtle tonalities characteristic of European watercolors, he has brought a new dimension to Chinese watercolor.

Sun Qinhang, Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, remarked that watercolor, originally from Europe, has evolved over 300 years in China, becoming a powerful medium for cultural exchange. Chinese artists have enriched this form with distinct cultural characteristics, highlighting the fusion of Eastern and Western artistic aesthetics.

Li Qing added that Chinese watercolor harmonizes the light and shadow techniques of Western oil painting with the expressive, lyrical qualities of traditional Chinese ink. This exhibition in Berlin offers a valuable opportunity for cross-cultural exchange and showcases the unique charm of this fusion.

Echo of the Silk Road, Li Qing, 2022 80cm x 80cm

Old songs and new rhymes, Li Qing, 2018

Still life, Li Qing, 2022

The exhibition highlights Li Qing's diverse artistic vision, from serene landscapes to introspective portraits that explore the emotional depth of everyday life. His delicate washes and luminous layers evoke a timeless quality, captivating critics and collectors alike. Li's ability to merge tradition with modernity has earned him international recognition, with exhibitions in prestigious galleries worldwide, including London and New York. This Berlin showcase further cements his standing as a leading figure in global art, fostering dialogue through visual expression.

In addition, the exhibition also features the evocative landscapes of Wan Ye and the innovative fan-shaped compositions of Shi Qian, both of whom contribute to the rich and diverse dialogue between Chinese and Western art traditions. As China's contemporary art scene continues to flourish, artists like Li Qing are at the forefront of a movement that is both reshaping and expanding the global perception of Chinese art.

This exhibition, taking place from October 16 to 24, is supported by the Changzhou Liu Haisu Art Museum, Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, and the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin. For more information, please visit the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Klingelhöferstraße 21, 10785 Berlin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537062/image_5029130_37609966.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537063/image_5029130_37609982.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537064/image_5029130_37609997.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/li-qing-shaping-modern-chinese-watercolor-art-302284120.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.