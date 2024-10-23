Li Qing: Shaping Modern Chinese Watercolor Art

A Dialogue Between East and West Showcasing Chinese Watercolor Mastery

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Splendid Aqua: An International Watercolor Art Exchange Exhibition has opened at the Chinese Culture Center in Berlin, featuring over 40 exceptional works by prominent Chinese watercolor artists, including Li Qing, Wan Ye, and Shi Qian. This exhibition provides an opportunity for international audiences to experience the evolution of contemporary Chinese watercolor painting.

At the forefront is Li Qing, Director of the Changzhou Liu Haisu Art Museum and a luminary in Chinese contemporary watercolor. His mastery of simplifying complex subjects through refined brushstrokes and delicate washes creates a visual dialogue where simplicity meets grandeur. His works, deeply rooted in the poetic sensibilities of Chinese art, embrace the luminous transparency of Western watercolor, culminating in a distinctive artistic language that resonates across cultures.

With a career spanning over two decades, Li Qing's work reflects both a deep respect for cultural heritage and a relentless pursuit of modern artistic expression. By blending the rich textures and bold strokes of Chinese ink painting with the transparency and subtle tonalities characteristic of European watercolors, he has brought a new dimension to Chinese watercolor.

Sun Qinhang, Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, remarked that watercolor, originally from Europe, has evolved over 300 years in China, becoming a powerful medium for cultural exchange. Chinese artists have enriched this form with distinct cultural characteristics, highlighting the fusion of Eastern and Western artistic aesthetics.

Li Qing added that Chinese watercolor harmonizes the light and shadow techniques of Western oil painting with the expressive, lyrical qualities of traditional Chinese ink. This exhibition in Berlin offers a valuable opportunity for cross-cultural exchange and showcases the unique charm of this fusion.

The exhibition highlights Li Qing's diverse artistic vision, from serene landscapes to introspective portraits that explore the emotional depth of everyday life. His delicate washes and luminous layers evoke a timeless quality, captivating critics and collectors alike. Li's ability to merge tradition with modernity has earned him international recognition, with exhibitions in prestigious galleries worldwide, including London and New York. This Berlin showcase further cements his standing as a leading figure in global art, fostering dialogue through visual expression.

In addition, the exhibition also features the evocative landscapes of Wan Ye and the innovative fan-shaped compositions of Shi Qian, both of whom contribute to the rich and diverse dialogue between Chinese and Western art traditions. As China's contemporary art scene continues to flourish, artists like Li Qing are at the forefront of a movement that is both reshaping and expanding the global perception of Chinese art.

This exhibition, taking place from October 16 to 24, is supported by the Changzhou Liu Haisu Art Museum, Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, and the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin. For more information, please visit the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Klingelhöferstraße 21, 10785 Berlin.

