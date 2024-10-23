iZafe Group Celebrating a milestone: Dosell makes its grand debut in Spain with Ti Medi partnership

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") is thrilled to announce the grand launch of Dosell in collaboration with Ti Medi, taking place in Granada on October 22-23. The event marks a pivotal moment as Ti Medi introduces its innovative concept, combining the Savioo Website and Dosell medication dispenser, to the Spanish market. Attendees at the event include 150 Ti Medi's customers, who will gain exclusive insights into Dosell and its transformative impact on medication adherence. Ti Medi's extensive network includes around 1,400 pharmacies, which significantly expanding the potential reach and impact of this innovative concept.

This launch paves the way for Dosell to become commercially available in Spain, with the first active units expected to be operational shortly. The collaboration between iZafe Group and Ti Medi represents a breakthrough in addressing the critical need for efficient and reliable medication management. The event highlights the tireless efforts and commitment of both teams in bringing this solution to life.

"We are incredibly proud to see the result of months of hard work and dedication as Dosell is now launched in Spain. This is a significant milestone, not only for iZafe Group but for the entire healthcare sector in Spain. Dosell will make a substantial difference in patients' lives by simplifying their medication management. The launch also serves as strong proof of our successful partnership with Ti Medi, and we look forward to following Dosell's impact on the Spanish market," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

The event in Granada serves as the official introduction of Dosell to Ti Medi's extensive network of clients, showcasing its potential to revolutionize medication adherence through an integrated system. The comprehensive approach, which includes Ti Medi's packaging technology alongside Dosell, empowers pharmacies to monitor patients' adherence with unprecedented efficiency.

Marc Tarruell Tibau, CEO of Ti Medi, adds, "Bringing Dosell into our solution portfolio is a game changer. Our customers will now be able to offer an all-in-one package that significantly enhances medication management. This integration is a key step forward in improving adherence and, ultimately, patient outcomes."

With Dosell now available on the Spanish market, iZafe Group is poised to continue expanding its footprint in Europe, with Spain set to become one of the key markets for the company's innovative healthcare solutions.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

