Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) invests in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Great Britain. The company recently hosted a site visit for analysts and investors to its 50MW capacity Enderby plant in Leicestershire, which included updates from GRID's Manager Ben Guest, Deputy Manager James Bustin and Chairman John Leggate. This note outlines the day's key takeaways, and subsequent news that gives the company more scope to pay dividends from distributable reserves if required.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...