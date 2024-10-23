NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE's High-Performance Sensor Solutions for Automotive Safety and Efficiency

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As automobile safety and comfort standards rise, the demand for high-performance sensors is surging. NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a global supplier of automotive chips, offers an extensive portfolio of automotive-grade sensor products, ranging from current sensing to environmental monitoring.

Chip-level Current Sensor with Integrated Current Path: NSM2019-Q0

It supports continuous primary currents of up to 100A with an ultra-low primary resistance of 0.27mO, making it ideal for AC/DC current measurement in automotive systems. The sensor delivers accurate current sensing without the need for external isolation components. NSM2019 can deliver high isolation and low heat generation, thanks to its superior design. With a creepage distance of 8.2mm and a UL-compliant isolation withstand voltage of 5000Vrms, NSM2019 also ensures safety in high-voltage applications.

Automotive CMOS Integrated Temperature Sensors with Digital/Analog Output: NST175-Q1, NST235-Q1, NST86-Q1

These are automotive-grade temperature sensors designed for high precision and low power consumption. These CMOS integrated circuit sensors support an input voltage range of 2.4V to 5.5V and offer both analog and digital output options, catering to different application needs. In terms of the accuracy, NST86-Q1 and NST235-Q1 achieve a maximum temperature error of ±2.5°C, while NST60-Q1 maintains a ±4°C error across the full temperature range. By eliminating the need for extra circuitry, these sensors offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional thermistors, reducing system costs and enhancing reliability in harsh automotive environments.

Automotive I2C Digital Interface Temperature and Humidity Sensor: NSHT30-Q1

It integrates a capacitive relative humidity sensor with a CMOS temperature sensor. Packaged in a compact DFN design with an I2C interface, NSHT30-Q1 is tailored for automotive applications that demand precise environmental monitoring. As vehicles become increasingly reliant on environmental data to drive intelligent decision-making, sensors like the NSHT30-Q1 are poised to support in autonomous vehicle systems, cabin comfort control, and smart climate regulation.

With a strong R&D focus and a reliable supply chain, NOVOSENSE provides robust and reliable solutions in sensor, signal chain and power management. These offerings are widely used in automotive applications. In the first half of 2024 NOVOSENSE achieved over 33% of its revenue from automotive electronics, and the shipment of more than 400 million automotive chips since 2022.

