Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:04 Uhr
5,820 Euro
-0,040
-0,68 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 09:58 Uhr
Aspo Plc will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on October 29, 2024

Aspo Plc
Press Release
October 23, 2024, at 10:45 am

Aspo Plc will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on October 29, 2024.

Aspo Plc will publish its interim report for January-September 2024 on Tuesday October 29, 2024 at approximately 8.00 a.m. Finnish time.

A press, analyst and investor conference will be held at FLIK's Eliel studio in Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki on October 29, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo. The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com/enbefore the conference.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q3-2024. Questions can be asked after the event by telephone by registering through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048704. After registering, participants will be given a telephone number and identifier to participate in the telephone conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 23.10.2024 Invitation Q3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62d6b434-347b-4ac2-b968-d4da989639fc)

