Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID)



23-Oct-2024 / 08:55 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 23 October 2024

Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID)

Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) invests in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Great Britain. The company recently hosted a site visit for analysts and investors to its 50MW capacity Enderby plant in Leicestershire, which included updates from GRID's Manager Ben Guest, Deputy Manager James Bustin and Chairman John Leggate. This note outlines the day's key takeaways, and subsequent news that gives the company more scope to pay dividends from distributable reserves if required.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



