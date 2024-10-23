Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: Tymora Analytical Operations' Proteomics Solutions Gain Global Exposure Through Bioz Integration

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., an innovator in AI-powered research solutions, is excited to unveil a strategic partnership with Tymora Analytical Operations, a recognized leader in advanced proteomics technologies. Through this collaboration, Tymora's products will be integrated into Bioz's comprehensive citation data management system, including the renowned Bioz Badges. This integration provides researchers with valuable insights into the quality and impact of Tymora's offerings, while also significantly enhancing their visibility across the global research community.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge
Bioz Prime Badge on the Tymora Website



As part of this partnership, Tymora features Bioz's Content Hub that showcases their technologies, giving researchers access to an intuitive, standalone publication page that aggregates and presents Tymora's research citations. The Bioz Content Hub, accessible through Tymora's Resources Tab under the Publications section, provides researchers with an easy-to-navigate platform where they can search and explore the citations associated with Tymora's products, enabling them to assess the relevance and credibility of these solutions.

Anton Iliuk, Founder, President, and CTO of Tymora Analytical Operations, commented on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to work with Bioz to elevate the visibility of our proteomics technologies. Bioz's platform offers a powerful way to showcase our products and the impact they have in advancing research. The Bioz Content Hub is an excellent tool that allows researchers to access valuable citation information, helping them make informed decisions when selecting the best tools for their research."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, CRO and Co-Founder of Bioz, added, "Integrating Tymora's innovative proteomics technologies into our platform is an exciting step forward. With the Bioz Badges, researchers will gain critical insights into the high quality of Tymora's solutions, all while benefiting from a streamlined way to access relevant citations. We are thrilled to help enhance the visibility of their exceptional contributions to the field of proteomics."

This strategic partnership marks an important step forward in Bioz's mission to support the global research community by providing greater access to validated and impactful scientific tools. By enhancing the visibility of Tymora's advanced proteomics technologies, Bioz continues to drive scientific progress in the research ecosystem.

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide researchers toward the most validated products. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, advanced web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Tymora Analytical Operations
Tymora Analytical Operations is a leader in proteomics technologies, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and speed of proteomic research. Known for their innovative approaches and commitment to excellence, Tymora provides analytical tools that empower scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries in the field of proteomics.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Tymora Analytical Operations

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
