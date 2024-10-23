Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Italian Exhibition Group: IEG: SIGEP WORLD 2025 SOLD OUT

The 46th edition of SIGEP becomes Sigep World - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence and opens two new halls, arriving at 138,000 square metres. Stands are sold out and the internationalisation strategy has been enhanced: 3,000 buyers from over 90 countries expected.

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "SIGEP WORLD, the IEG - Italian Exhibition Group event (Rimini Expo Centre, 18 - 22 January 2025) dedicated to Foodservice industry excellence, is strengthening its internationalisation strategy by enhancing Top Buyer and Premium programmes, and records stands all sold out with the expansion of two new halls for a total of 30," announces Corrado Peraboni CEO at IEG.

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

"With more than 520 top buyers from 91 countries (e.g. the United States, South America, South East Asia and the Gulf countries) and about 3,000 buyers from all over the world (e.g. Germany, Spain, Romania, France, Great Britain, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia), the show embraces all the main sectors: Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee and is expanding the offer to Pizza," explains IEG CBO Marco Carniello.

According to Flavia Morelli, head of IEG's Food & Beverage division, "Thefuture of the global foodservice industry will be outlined at SIGEP WORLD thanks to the high standing of the events, starting with the opening talk - Global trends and future scenarios of the gelato and foodservice industry - in collaboration with the world's leading experts from the foodservice industry, associations, institutions and partners from the academic world.The big challenges of Sustainability and Innovation will be the hot topics of a five-day discussion with industry experts at all levels."

SIGEP WORLD 2025 also acts as a trendsetter for the foodservice industry: a veritable incubator in which to decipher the latest innovations and intercept consumer trends.

In Europe, out-of-home expenditure grew by 6.4% compared to 2023. The total expenditure recorded in France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, amounted to more than 330 million euros, a growth of 6.4% compared to 2023. As far as visits to bars and restaurants are concerned, the same countries recorded a slight increase of 0.6% compared to 2023. On the other hand, looking overseas, out-of-home consumer spending in the US was up 3.9% year-on-year to over €612 million (Source: Circana).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ieg-sigep-world-2025-sold-out-302283659.html

